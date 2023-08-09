‘Nice to see all the packages safely next to the lockers’: Apartment promises renters that packages will be delivered to lockers. It leaves the packages outside the lockers

For online shoppers, few things are worse than getting a notification that your package has arrived only to find that it’s not there when you get home. Sometimes, it may be that the delivery driver was a number off, and your package is at a neighbor’s door. But other times, the reason a package is missing is plain old theft.

According to Value Penguin, “More than a third of Americans (35%) have had a package or delivery stolen,” and most package theft “occurs at single-family homes (62%) and apartment buildings (23%).”

Given that the issue is so widespread, it’s no surprise that some individuals and apartment complexes have tried to combat it with personal package lockboxes or communal package lockers.

These measures are not foolproof, however, as TikTok user Lina Hara (@lina.hara) demonstrated in a now-viral video.

Hara starts the 16-second clip by panning the camera left and right to show the lockers in her apartment’s package room.

She writes in an on-screen caption, “our apartment complex: ‘all of your packages will be delivered to lockers in the package room instead of your front door to avoid the risk of package theft.'”

Hara then pans the camera to show the rest of “the package room in question,” revealing several packages piled up in the back.

In the video’s caption, Hara explains that her post was “inspired by the disappearance of my first package delivered to the package room.”

She posted the video on Tuesday, and it has already received nearly 378,000 views and 37,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

In the comments section, many viewers cracked jokes about her package room’s lack of security.

“As a thief I was just complaining how I had to walk to everyone’s door to steal and only if they were all in one location,” one commenter quipped.

“Nice to see all the packages safely next to the lockers,” a second joked.

Other commenters shared similar experiences with package lockers at their apartment complexes.

“My old complex did this too,” one viewer wrote. “Did literally nothing to address the issue and had multiple packages stolen.”

“My old apartment had these and they were always assigning the codes to the wrong people so I still had a package stolen from the locker,” a second shared.

“I had lockers. nobody would pick up their dang package in time and it would stay full. but our leasing office would house the rest and it was locked,” another added.

The Daily Dot contacted Hara via TikTok comment and direct message for further information.