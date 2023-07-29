‘Thanks to my neighbor my daughter is happy now’: Tenants exceed apartment’s ‘delivery limit.’ They use their neighbor’s address instead

Online shoppers are buying so many products from their favorite budget retailers that delivery workers are getting stressed out, like one USPS employee who begged folks to chill out when it comes to ordering products from Temu.

It appears that it’s not just delivery workers who are getting fed up with the abundance of packages from online stores. A TikToker named Colombiana (@colombiana_k.c.) said that management at the housing complex she lives in has also decided to curb what they believe are excessive delivery orders by putting a limit on the number of packages tenants are allowed to have delivered.

She says that her daughter, who has a “#sheinproblem” found a clever way to bypass this limit—by having her items delivered to their neighbor’s address.

The TikToker recorded her child leaving their home to go and check on the neighbor’s doorstep to see if her goods came in the mail.

In the caption, Colombiana gives a hint as to why her daughter was attempting to tread so lightly outside of their unit, writing, “The fact the she doesn’t know our neighbors address, thanks to my neighbor my daughter is happy now.”

Folks have a lot to say online about having packages delivered to an address that you aren’t currently residing at. The question arose in a Quora forum post that asked, “Is it legal to have something shipped to a neighbor’s house that is owned but nobody lives there?”

One user named Jerry Jones wrote about the potential problems that could arise from doing this, even if they didn’t believe that there was anything necessarily “illegal” about having a package delivered to somewhere that isn’t your residence.

“There is nothing fundamentally illegal about having something shipped to any address, assuming you are doing so for legal purposes,” they wrote.

They did mention, however, that folks could run into trouble if they delivered said package to a location that they would be trespassing on otherwise. So if you’ve been banned from your local Chuck-e-Cheese for hitting your vape pen in the ball pit, maybe don’t get your nephew’s birthday present delivered straight to the party venue to hand to them in person.

SlickDeals also suggests that if you have an Amazon package that was “inadvertently” delivered to the wrong address, then you should probably be able to simply take it off of their hands, especially because it was specifically delivered to you.

Redditors in another post covering this same topic seem to think it’s A-OK to do the same thing, with one of the commenters writing, “It’s not illegal to walk up to someone’s front door nor is it illegal to claim your own property so as long as it has your name on it you’re in the clear. (Having a shopping receipt or invoice handy would be handy too in the off chance someone does have something to say about it).”

However, if you’re planning on delivering your packages to someone else’s address, you might want to make sure you get to it before they do, as it’s not illegal for anyone to keep a package that was sent to their location, even in error.

The Minnesota Attorney General’s office writes, “Is this legal? Under state and federal law, recipients of unordered merchandise may keep the goods and are under no obligation to pay for or return them. The recipient may treat the merchandise as an unconditional gift—and may use or dispose of the merchandise as he or she sees fit.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Colombiana via TikTok direct message for further comment.