‘Employee of the month right there!’: Target shopper says worker purposefully damaged her box of Pampers. Here’s why

Diapers are one of the many expenses that come with being a parent. They can also be shockingly pricey—and as a result, numerous internet users have shared their methods for saving money while diaper shopping.

For example, one user on TikTok advised that parents purchase Aldi diapers instead of name-brand options, claiming that they are better than their more expensive alternative. Another offered a less legal tip by showing themselves scanning a Kool-Aid packet instead of a pack of diapers while shopping at Kroger.

Now, a further TikToker has sparked discussion after revealing how she got a discount on diapers without even asking.

In a video with over 706,000 views, TikTok user Izzie Steele (@izziesteele) claims that, while shopping at Target, an employee threw her box of diapers on the ground, denting it.

“I was like, ‘What the f*ck is this guy doing?’” Steele recalls. “Then he looked at me in the eyes and went, ‘Oops. Your box is damaged. I’m going to give you 20% off, I guess.’”

“Employee of the month right there!” Steele concludes. In the caption, she adds, “Thanks Ian!”

It does not appear that Target has a standard policy for damaged boxes or merchandise. On the Target subreddit, users shared how much they typically offer as discounts for damaged boxes, with most answers hovering around 10%. That said, several users mentioned occasionally giving out discounts of 20% or more.

In the comments section of Steele’s video, users shared their own stories of employees offering hefty discounts.

“I grabbed a turkey last night & it didn’t have a tag, guy at the meat counter printed a tag for half off. Fresh 22lb turkey for $20,” detailed a commenter. “I told him how much they were per lb & he said well you’re paying this.”

“Same shout out to the girl at Walmart who said ‘if they wanted the right price charged, they should get it into the system properly,’” recalled another.

“I got free jeans yesterday because the tag fell off and she didn’t feel like going to find another pair to price check,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Steele via TikTok direct message and Target via email.