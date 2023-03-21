‘Keep this a secret plz’: Customer says Aldi diapers are only $11 for 100—and better than Huggies

If one were to search for a 100-pack of Huggies diapers on Amazon, one would find them for around $24. But according to TikTok user Bree (@breerenee33), there’s a better option for new parents in search of a budget diaper—and it comes from a place one might not expect.

In a video with over 1.5 million views, Bree sings the praises of diapers from Aldi.

“When you finally decide to buy 100-pack of diapers from Aldi for $11 and they end up being way more absorbent than Huggies & pampers that are $50 for 100 pack,” she writes in the text overlaying the video.

In the caption of the video, she adds, “THIS IS YOUR SIGN TO GET YOUR DIAPERS FROM ALDI!!! After testing the Aldi diapers i will never buy anything else.”

“My baby [slept] for 10 hours STRAIGHT and woke up completely dry and the diaper wasnt ready to explode,” she continued. “Huggies and pampers have failed to do that for us for 9 months but i thought they were ‘the best’ brands…But youre telling me for $11 my baby can sleep uninterrupted for 10+ hours straight and i can get more sleep too??? Love to see it.”

Bree later posted a video testing the absorbency of the diapers compared to a similar offering from Pampers. It does appear in her test that the Aldi diaper is more absorbent.

According to commenters, the secret of Aldi diapers is quickly becoming more well-known.

“I was in line at walmart and the guy behind me recommended them and said that’s what they used for all his kids,” detailed a commenter. “This is my sign lol.”

“Love ALDIs diapers!! My son is 2 and I’ve been buying since he was 8months old!” exclaimed a second. “Wish I discovered them sooner.”

“Why are you sharing our secret?!” questioned a third.

Others shared their own budget diaper suggestions.

“Me but with amazons mama bear! $32 for almost 200 diapers,” advised a commenter. “wayyy better and more absorbent for over night than huggies/pampers.”

“I get my baby Kirkland diapers, 198 for $44 at Costco,” explained another. “Never had any issues with them.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Bree via email.