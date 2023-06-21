‘Do better, Target’: Customer criticizes Target for using only accessible fitting room for storage

While businesses are legally required to be accessible to those with disabilities, people with disabilities report that the actual adherence to these rules is frequently subpar.

Customers with disabilities have reported issues flying, shopping, using rideshares, and more, with many of these issues persisting despite their vocal complaints.

Now, a user on TikTok has called out Target after the business appeared to fail to accommodate its disabled customers.

According to TikTok user Nenia (@chronically_reading), she was at a Target location in West Lebanon, New Hampshire when she attempted to visit the accessible changing room. Upon opening the door, she discovered it was being used as storage — meaning that it could not be used by customers with disabilities.

“Do better, Target,” she says in the clip.

Commenters noted that this is a common issue for people with disabilities.

“I’ve noticed a lot of ‘out of service’ handicap bathroom stalls end up being full of cleaning supplies and mops too,” wrote a user.

“I used to work at a target, in style and my coworkers always put things in there,” recalled another. “I tried to clear it out or put notes saying stop but my boss said no.”

“old navy did that when I worked there,” claimed a third.

“Super common. We also did this when I worked there,” echoed an additional TikToker. “Glad you’re saying something about it.”

Several users simply expressed their disappointment, with numerous commenters saying that Target should find a better way to handle excess stock.

“The fitting rooms have storage for hangers, fixtures, & shelves behind the desk area & anything extra…has designated areas in the back room,” stated a user. “There’s no reason a room should be used given all the room they have. That’s just laziness of not wanting to walk to the back room all the time.”

“that’s shocking they did that,” concluded a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Target via email and Nenia via Instagram direct message.