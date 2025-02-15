‘I feel betrayed’: Shopper warns how Target is ‘scamming’ customers who shop in stores

A Target customer is putting the store on blast after she noticed she was charged more for shopping in-store.

Mom and TikTok content creator @coleeee___1 took a moment to warn other shoppers about the issue in a video viewed over 1,700 times.

“TARGET IS SCAMMING US,” the on-screen caption read.

She alleged the cost of items is noticeably higher for shoppers who prefer to shop IRL.

Do Target items cost less when bought online?

According to the TikToker, Target shoppers may pay far more for goods when they purchase in-store.

“Do not go into the store and shop,” she urged. “Do drive up.”

She explained that she placed an order for pick up but then changed her mind and decided to get the things in the store.

Immediately, she noticed one of the items she wanted to purchase, a toddler toilet seat, was two dollars more in-store.

She opted to have the item price matched at the register.

However, after she returned to her car, she noticed it wasn’t the only item that cost more in-store compared to online.

The mom also noticed the Lansinoh breastmilk storage bags she purchased also cost more.

More specifically, the item cost $3.10 more when she purchased it in the store.

“I’m literally never going to walk into Target unless I absolutely have to,” she concluded. “Because they are scamming us.”

Online discounts may not always apply in-store

There are differences between the cost of items bought online vs in-store.

However, online may not always be cheaper.

Sometimes, Target offers online-only discounts, sales, and promotions.

The store may also offer clearance deals on in-store items that cannot be found online.

In the video’s comments section, many agreed that it is important to always do a price match for items that are cheaper online.

“Yup if I go in the store I always scan every item on the Target app when I check out and will have them price match,” user Andrea wrote.

“Okay but I got a shark vaccum cleaner (saw it on app) hubby went into buy it, in store 400 on app 250. They made me buy it on app and gave me price but wouldn’t price match in store,” user MeghanRisk commented.

Others believe it’s a shopper’s responsibility to make sure they are getting the best price.

“As far as I know still is the consumer’s responsibility to shop smart. this is not a scam and you know it. prices differ from website to store. it has always been like that with any retail,” user Sunflychick said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Target via email and @coleeee___1 by TikTok comment and direct message.

