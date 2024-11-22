‘It says you have 3 in the back’: Target worker exposes the truth behind items in ‘the back’

It’s probably something most Target shoppers have said or thought at one point: Looking for a specific product marked as being in stock online but is noticeably missing from shelves.

“But it says there’s more in the back,” a customer might say when asking an employee about this item’s availability.

One Target employee filmed what their store’s stock room looks like when the website shows an item still in stock. In the clip, she shows why it’s not so simple to walk into the room and pluck up the product.

In a video that has drawn over 296,000 views, self-identified seasonal Target employee @plumshroom shows that the stockroom might not be rows and rows of organized and easily accessible stock like a customer might think.

“It says you have 3 in the back,” a text overlay on the video reads, imitating what customers tell employees.

The video pans over a stockroom piled high with boxes, making it very difficult for employees to simply walk in and pull the desired item for the customer.

“This is what the back looks like,” the video’s caption elaborates.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @plumshroom via TikTok direct message, as well as to Target via email regarding the video.

How accurate is Target’s app?

When the Target app says something is in stock or otherwise available in-store, the company itself has advised customers to call their store to verify, as quantities and availability can change pretty quickly.

When is the best time to go to the store?

Target reportedly receives shipments throughout the week. It is recommended to shop on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday in particular to make the most of stocking cycles.

Viewers weigh in

Several viewers, who implied they currently work for the retailer or have worked for the retailer at some point, shared their go-to responses for these kinds of customers.

“I always just say ‘oh well i’m not sure about that then must be a mistake if it’s not on the shelf we don’t have it then’ and then 20 mins later run into the product while breaking down pallets,” one commenter wrote.

“I always told people online inventory is not 100% accurate and never a live number,” another echoed. “Between actual sales and inventory discrepencies it’s gonna be a little wrong more often than not.”

“We used to say we’d go check and then just stand in the back for a reasonable amount of time,” one wrote.

The video also revealed something to customers about how the inner workings of their favorite retailer actually function.

“Well now I feel bad for everytime I’ve asked for them to check for a book in the back,” one commented.

“Omg no wonder a girl yesterday took so long to get me the bullseye plush from the back,” another wrote. “She was so sweet too.”

“This is actually helpful thank you bc i never knew if asking for something in the back of target was reasonable or not, im glad i never chose to ask hahaha,” a user said.



