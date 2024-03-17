‘I’ve been brewing up more than thankless lattes’: Target Starbucks worker quits in front of entire store after having sick and vacation days ‘stolen’

We’ve all imagined quitting that one job in a blaze of glory, and in a viral TikTok, former Target Starbucks worker Gene Austyn (@geneaustyn) did just that.

The video, which has amassed 2.4 million views as of Sunday, began with Gene bracing himself, with the on-screen caption reading: “Watch me quit my job at Target Starbucks in front of the entire store because they stole my sick and vacation time. 1 year and 1,500 hours later.”

As the video shows, his initial plan was to quit via the intercom, but that was unplugged. Not content to let a small thing like an unplugged intercom steal his thunder, Gene then proceeded to bellow at the top of his lungs:

“Attention Target shoppers! Consider this my Grande exit. I’ve been brewing up something more than thankless lattes and overpriced sugar water. My Grande plan to escape this wretched heap dungeon […] with infant crying ambiance.”

He continued, “But before I go let’s talk about your piss-poor benefits policy. I mean it’s like ordering a large Frappucino with a double shot of disappointment. Sick time? Vacation hours? Ha! You’d be better off asking for unicorn tears. Well, how’s this for a magical double shot? I quit.”

Unsurprisingly, viewers loved Gene’s public resignation.

“No because that kinda ATE,” one comment with 47,000 likes reads.

“I love this SO MUCH,” another adds.

Meanwhile, a third commenter said, “Proud of you bro. My mom was in the store when you quit and was telling me about it and I said I know him.” As the commenter later revealed, customers began to cheer after Gene left the store, adding that some were also “blown away in shock.”

More than anything, fellow service workers spoke of their admiration of the scene.

“I worked at Target and Starbucks I wish I left like this,” one comment read. “This is inspirational. So proud of you.”

“Starbucks was my worst job,” another added. “Horrible management. I admire you for doing this seriously. I wish I would’ve.”

A further commenter shared, “They gave me a 5 cent raise in 2022, I was like, ‘Keep your pocket change bro, consider this my notice.'”

Gene, Target, and Starbucks didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

