‘First, you gotta be 18 or older to enter’: Shopper discovers Target checking customer receipts when leaving the store

Shopping in person is becoming an increasingly unpleasant experience, say many customers on TikTok.

Users on the platform have complained about everything from items being locked behind glass, to full sections of stores beyond closed off, to a lack of employees, and so much more. Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming that one Target location is suffering from much of the above.

In a video with over 578,000 views, TikTok user @cooliebenz shows what it’s like to shop at a Target location in the Bronx, New York.

“First, you gotta be 18 or older to enter the store, unless you’re an adult. And they’re checking IDs,” she notes at the beginning of the video.

The issues don’t stop there. While many stores are pushing shoppers toward self-checkout, this location has stopped it entirely.

“They done closed self-checkout,” the TikToker says. “Like, closed it off.”

The makeup section presents its own problems. “You have to purchase makeup in the makeup section,” the TikToker explains, “and you have the whole thing railed off so you can’t even sneak out.”

@cooliebenz then reveals that Target is checking the receipts of all patrons as they exit the store.

“Then, after you purchase with a representative or whatever, they still have to check your receipt at the door to take the security locks off,” she concludes, showing someone in a neon outfit near the checkout. “Like, what?”

Even with the growing trend of heightened security in stores, users expressed surprise at just how intense the security at this location was.

“Are you in Gotham city,” joked a user.

“Target said y’all gon stop playin w them,” added another.

Actual opinions about these in-store elements were divided. Some were in favor of the additions, or at the very least, claimed to understand the motivation behind them.

“Good for them. These losers running wild and stealing,” said a commenter. “That target has 3 cops it’s so bad. Parents need to control their children. & the adults.”

“As someone who used to work in target ITS ABOUT D*MN TIME,” offered a second. “The amount of times little a** kids steal and destroy stuff.”

However, others countered that they were against such measures.

“Nah I disagree with this. Teenagers deserve third spaces,” shared a user. “This is messed up. Punishing all kids is crazy.”

“18 to shop is crazy,” stated a further TikToker. “What if the kids want a snack or young girls need pads?”

The Daily Dot reached out to Target via email and the TikToker via Instagram direct message.