‘I don’t see anything wrong with this’: Taco Bell worker exposes how their breakfast eggs get cooked, sparking debate

A Taco Bell worker recently shared details regarding how the American-based chain makes its eggs. The revelation left viewers equally shocked and disgusted; many said that they couldn’t believe that the restaurant’s eggs were essentially boiled in plastic.

User @howfoodismade, who has, so far, exposed both Taco Bell and McDonald’s for how both chains make their respective menu items, uploaded this particular video in late April. As of Tuesday morning, his TikTok post had amassed more than 4.1 million views.

“Taco Bell eggs,” the user wrote in the text overlay. The worker proceeded to show viewers a plastic bag full of beaten egg mixture, which he then put into boiling hot water. He later put the cooked eggs into a container, which he sprayed with a nonstick “bakery release spray.”

Viewers were immediately taken aback.

“going to taco bell to get my recommended daily intake of microplastics,” one person wrote.

“All I see is microplastics,” another agreed.

“Cooked in plastic,” a third viewer wrote. “How nutritious.”

This is not the first time a fast-food chain has faced scrutiny over how it makes its food. In 2021, McDonald’s came under fire for how it makes its infamous McRib. The video, posted by a McDonald’s worker, showed him taking out a frozen McRib, defrosting it in a dirty oven, and dipping it in barbecue sauce. Prior to that, in 2019, Panera came under fire after a worker revealed how the chain makes its mac and cheese. (Spoiler: Panera allegedly uses pre-made mac and cheese, which is stored in a plastic bag and reheated in the microwave.)

Viewers saw how Taco Bell makes eggs. They have concerns

But this isn’t the first time Taco Bell, in particular, has received flak for how it makes its food. In 2020, another TikTok user and Taco Bell worker shared a video of dehydrated refried beans being prepared in the restaurant’s kitchen. “[Expletive] beans look like rabbit food,” they wrote in the accompanying text overlay.

Because fast-food isn’t expected to be top quality, though, a number of users defended Taco Bell. A handful of people even said they didn’t see an issue with how the restaurant made its eggs.

“so they scramble the eggs, and you boil them,” one person said. “I don’t see a anything wrong w this.”

“this is a better way to cook eggs than any other fast food restaurant i’ve seen tbh,” another responded.

“Perfectly cooked,” a third viewer added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @howfoodismade via TikTok comment and to Taco Bell by email.