‘Definitely has a head gasket leak’: Mechanic works on 2019 Dodge Ram Pro Master, used for Amazon delivery vans. Then he reveals the real reason he loves working on them

A mechanic describing Amazon delivery vans as “ran hard and put away wet” admired one brought into his shop for a repair. It was broken and needed his expertise.

“One thing I love about the Amazon vans is when they come in broken, there’s no question about it, it’s definitely broken,” said Columbus, Ohio-based creator Dustin Geisel (@mr_mastertech). His clip got more than 104,000 views as of Sunday.

“2019 Ram Pro Master,” Geisel stated. He assessed the delivery van that Car and Driver rated a mere 5.5 out of 10. He criticized its “fussy” driving positions and maneuverability.

“Customer states they think they have a blown head gasket,” Geisel reports. “What do you guys think?”

He shows smoke emitting from the rear exhaust pipe.

“I’d say she has a smoking problem,” he quips. “Definitely has a head gasket leak, but we’re going to test it anyway.”

Demands on the fleet

According to a May 2023 Business Insider article, Amazon was conscientious enough about keeping its delivery vans on the road that it imposed new requirements. This kept Geisel and those like him busy.

The company required its Delivery Service Partners, or DSPs, “to operate with 95% of their vans ready for service at all times. This is according to new standards shared with DSPs in May and obtained by Insider. One DSP owner called the change a ‘giant nightmare’ for small businesses already struggling with costs.”

That article included one source telling the reporter, “If one needs a new transmission and is in the shop longer than 14 days, we are failing the metric,” estimating that a startling “99% of DSPs will be out of compliance when the new standard goes into effect.”

The article states that if a partner with 50 vans had more than two vans out of service, it would be out of compliance with the new rules.

Viewers blame Amazon drivers

Some were critical of Amazon drivers (and Amazon hiring) after watching the video.

“I mean when you scrape the bottom of the barrel, pay minimum possible, don’t be surprised when you get people who take no pride in their job and trash everything they touch,” one assessed.

“I’ve done more engines in these vans than any of the other vehicles Stellantis has,” one said, referencing Ram’s parent company. “These drivers just keep driving them until they quit.”

“I tow these things on the regular and some of the situations they get themselves in is impressive,” another observed.

Geisel made a related video in which someone confessed to holding the brake and flooring the gas on a van during an entire half-hour lunch break. That led him to show a “graveyard” full of Ram delivery vans awaiting transmissions.

“Let’s take a Pacifica drive train, but let’s make it 10 times heavier,” someone assessed in that comments section. “Then, let’s give it Amazon drivers who got licensed last week.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Geisel via TikTok and Facebook direct message and to Amazon and Stellantis via email.



