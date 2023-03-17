‘What about customer safety?’: Taco Bell worker alleges he’s being forced to serve customers expired beef

A Green Bay, Wisconsin-based worker is calling out Taco Bell after claiming his location tried to force him to serve expired beef.

In a video with over 81,000 views, TikTok user @keep_it_real4life shows stacks of bags of beef in a walk-in fridge. Each one is marked with a “use-by” date.

“Today is March 15,” the TikToker says. “Our area coach came in last night and told us we have to use beef that expired on Feb. 27 of this year and March 10 of this year.”

The TikToker also claims he was asked to serve onions that are past their use-by date, as “they don’t want to throw it out because of food costs.”

As @keep_it_real4life explains, serving food past its use-by date can pose significant risks for customers.

“What about customer safety? This stuff can get people really sick!” the TikToker exclaims. “We’re serving expired product because we’re forced to do it. Something’s gotta change. This is going to get people sick —like, really sick.”

This isn’t the first time that Taco Bell has been accused of serving expired food. Last year, a post on the subreddit /r/AntiWork went viral in which a redditor claimed they were fired after refusing to serve expired product.

Back on TikTok, users encouraged @keep_it_real4life to share the issue with his local health department.

“It’s against CORE and a food safety violations in the health department,” wrote one user.

“Contact the health department immediately. Invite them to inspect right away,” added another.

“Just throw it out, and walk out! Call corporate, call the health department! Stand up for what’s right!” shared a third. “Do Better TacoBell!”

While many encouraged @keep_it_real4life to be more vocal in his resistance to serving expired food, he notes that it’s difficult for workers who need a job like this to speak out against it.

“…When your job is at stake most employees will do what they are told,” he wrote in a comment. Still, he claims he refused to sell the expired product, though he noted that the “closing crew will” likely sell it.

Despite these issues, users complimented the TikToker for speaking out.

“[You’re] doing the right thing,” stated a commenter. “Be proud of yourself! Well done sir.”

We’ve reached out to Taco Bell via email and @keep_it_real4life via TikTok comment.