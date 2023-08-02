‘The place was lowkey getting smokey’: UberEats driver walks into empty Del Taco location to pick up order. The stove is still on

An UberEats driver went viral on TikTok after exposing workers at a Las Vegas-based Del Taco location for apparently leaving the restaurant’s stoves on.

The driver, @lvheatdasher, uploaded the video to TikTok on July 23. In it, he walked the perimeter of a Del Taco that was apparently taking orders despite no workers being present. In addition, the stoves were left on.

“I had to call 911 after 20 mins of calling out for someone and waiting because I noticed the stoves were still on… and the place was lowkey getting smokey,” @lvheatdasher wrote via text overlay.

In his TikTok, @lvheatdasher showed viewers the abandoned kitchen—which featured a computer screen flashing a “failed order” sign. Someone also left a bathroom key inside of the store.

The worker said that his initial order totaled $15. Unable to complete it, however, he only walked away with $3.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @lvheatdasher via TikTok comment and to Del Taco by email. As of Tuesday evening, his video had over 54,500 views with some users offering suggestions as to what might’ve been going on.

“I guarantee one of the workers got fed up with waiting on her shift change replacement after a while and just walked out and left it for them lol,” one person said.

“This happened to me a month ago. Turned out the kid had passed out in the back,” another shared.

“i work at del,” a fourth person said. “lmfao they rly just walked out n stopped giving af or they went for a smoke break.”

Though it’s unclear why nobody was working, staffing shortages have continued to impact a number of restaurants well into 2023. In the comments, one viewer said they believed this specific Del Taco location was closed to the public anyways.