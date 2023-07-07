‘I’ve never seen them do that before’: Starbucks barista wouldn’t let customer take mobile order because of her name. Viewers say she had a good reason

A Starbucks customer shares how a barista refused to let her take her mobile order allegedly all because of her name.

The video featured TikTok user Mason (@popcornwh0re) who sits in her car as she recounts the story. In the clip, she explains how a Starbucks barista didn’t initially allow her to pick up her mobile order.

When Mason went to try and pick up the drink from the counter, she says the employee told her that the drink was “for Mason.” This caught Mason by surprise.

“I know. Like, my name is Mason. That is me,” she claims she told the barista. However, the barista reiterated how the drink was “for Mason.” Again, the content creator says she repeated that she “knows.”

It seems the barista didn’t believe that the content creator’s name was, in fact, Mason. Some viewers speculated it may be because it was typically used as a boy’s name.

Mason says the employees ultimately asked her for her mobile order screen. The barista’s explanation? They were “just making sure” she wasn’t “taking someone else’s drink.” This made Mason irritated and confused.

“What? What? Like, what if my dad ordered it? Would you still fight me about it? Like, holy sh*t,” she says.

According to the content creator, this had never happened to her before.

“What? But I was like, ‘Do you want to see my ID?’ Like, my name is Mason on my driver’s license. Do you want my birth certificate b*tch?” she says. “I don’t know what just happened.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Mason via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment and Starbucks via press email. The video garnered over 312,000 views as of July 7, where viewers related to the content creator’s surprise at the incident.

“I felt this on a personal level,” one viewer wrote.

“My daughter gets grief when she picks up orders for us that are under my name. I get it but it’s a pain,” a second commented.

“I completely understand, my names braeden so everyone thinks i’m a dude,” a third agreed.

Many others, however, understood why the barista was hesitant to trust Mason’s word.

“A lot of people unfortunately take the wrong drinks without even checking the name,” one user explained.

“Cuz Mason is usually a boy name. They probably didn’t know,” a second commented.

“When I worked there people always stole them. Can guarantee their boss is making them check now,” a third stated.