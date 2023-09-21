‘I just questioned myself’: Starbucks customer reveals why baristas assume she’s impatient

While ordering via mobile app is supposed to reduce friction in the fast-food process, it can occasionally add stress.

On the employee side, workers have to deal with mobile customers who don’t understand that ordering via their phone doesn’t let them skip the line. On the customer side, there can be confusion about names, an overwhelming amount of orders, and a host of other issues.

Sometimes, these issues come as a result of paranoia. Such is the case with TikTok user Jenn (@jenngstyle), who recently shared an anecdote that many users on the platform found relatable.

In the video, which has over 165,000 views as of Thursday morning, Jenn says she usually places her mobile order for pickup. When she arrives, she checks the available drinks and sees that her name is not on them. While this initially satisfies her, eventually, she’s taken with doubt.

“I start to think, did I read that name correctly? Did I?” she says. “I go back up, check the name again. It’s still not JG. It’s not. It’s not mine.”

“But now the Starbucks people know I’m getting anxious,” she continues. “I’m getting a little bit impatient. But I’m not—I just questioned myself. I just needed to know if that was my drink or not, and I didn’t trust my very first time reading it.”

“I cannot be alone in this. I do this every day. Every single day,” she concludes.

In the comments section, users reassured Jenn that her experience was a common one.

“I am so glad I’m not the only one with these same thoughts,” wrote a user.

“I’ve read the same label 4 times not trusting i read it right the first 3,” added another.

“I have literally stood there for 30min wondering where my order was because I don’t want to make the baristas mad at me,” shared a third.

Others told stories of drink orders gone awry.

“I just always check that I’m actually at the right Starbucks,” offered a commenter. “We’ve ordered at the wrong one a few times. There’s are too many here!”

“I waited 30 minutes for my mango dragonfruit refresher. Was on the counter the whole time without the dragonfruit so it wasn’t pink,” recalled a second.

