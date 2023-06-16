‘Please don’t do this’: Starbucks barista shares the right way to pick up mobile orders via drive-thru

In a TikTok, a Starbucks barista called out customers who place mobile orders at the drive-thru and explained how it slows down the system.

At the onset of the video, viewers see a car pull up to a Starbucks drive-thru as the words “Mobile order hack!!” overlay the clip.

When the person gets to the speaker, a worker welcomes them and asks for their order. Instead of placing an order with the worker, the customer asks them to “hold on one second” because they’re finishing placing their mobile order.

That’s when Leiza (@chickhicks23) interjects.

“Please don’t do that,” Leiza says.

They explain that when placing a mobile order, customers can see their estimated pickup time in the top left corner of the order confirmation screen. Leiza goes on to say that placing an online order doesn’t bump customers to the front of the line.

If you place a mobile order while you’re in the drive-thru, it puts your order at the back of the line, and then the worker has to search through all of the other order tickets to “get your order that you literally just placed,” Leiza explains.

“Then you’re mad that your mobile order is not ready. It can’t be ready like magic. It’s not ‘poof’ you place your order and its ready,” Leiza says, concluding the video.

The video has nearly 4,500 views and several comments.

“Crazy to me how some ppl would rather wait 10 minutes in line for a mobile order drink rather than going inside to pick it up on time,” one commenter wrote.

Others shared how they time out their mobile orders for speedy pickup.

“This is why I order it when I’m about 10ish minutes from the store. Then I go in to pick up. Usually it’s done by the time I get there,” one person said.

“I do it when I’m on my way because I’m not trying to take the kids down,” another commented.

The Daily Dot contacted Leiza via TikTok comment and Starbucks via email for comment.