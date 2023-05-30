‘they ask to take the bacon out of the egg bites’: Starbucks barista blasts customer who make custom order on frozen menu items

Picky eaters, allergy-havers, and breakfast-customizers beware: modifying items at Starbucks may not be as easy as it is for other places that serve breakfast sandwiches.

One Starbucks employee, TikTok user @jorlala, is using her platform to ensure customers are aware that customizing items like breakfast sandwiches sold by the chain is not as easy as it may seem, mostly because the sandwiches and pastries sold by the coffee chain arrive frozen, and are warmed when ordered in-store.

“When a customer tries to add something onto a breakfast sandwiches & I have to tell them we don’t make the sandwiches ourselves they literally come frozen,” a text overlay on the video reads.

The poster continues in her caption, “like wym you wanna add lettuce & tomatoes onto the bacon sandwich?”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @jorlala via Instagram direct message and to Starbucks via email regarding the video.

Some viewers shared that they had also received requests to add things to breakfast sandwiches or remove ingredients from premade food items.

“Someone asked me how long until our next batch of croissants comes out bc she wanted a warm one,,, HUH YOU THINK IM JUST BACK THERE LAMINATING DOUGH ?” one commenter wrote.

“I had a man mad at me for us not having mayonnaise or mustard,” another said. “Like sir do you know you’re in a coffee shop rn? You’re lucky we have salt and pepper.”

“Some guy asked if I could take the feta out of the spinach feta wrap,” a third shared.

The niche requests didn’t stop at adding and removing ingredients from breakfast sandwiches. Some viewers shared that they had customers who assumed the pastries and baked goods were made fresh in-house, saying they would wait for a “fresh batch.”

“I had some ask for the edge brownies,” one commented.

“When ppl ask to give em fresh cookies… they come premade already in lil bags… there ain’t no fresh cookies,” another claimed.

“Ong when we would run out of danishes theyd be like when are you making more??… GIRL you thinki got time to be making danishes back there???” a further user commented.