‘This feels illegal’: Starbucks barista adds blueberries to drink orders so she can have them for free

A Starbucks barista revealed that she’s been ordering blueberries with all her drinks at the coffee chain so she can have them for free.

The intel comes from Washington state-based creator Lauren (@chimmminnie), gathering more than 48,400 views in its first day on the platform. Lauren’s been featured in the Daily Dot before, in a September story that showed her crafting what she claimed was a Dr. Pepper shake espresso. The drink divided opinion, including some who feared customers would request baristas make the time-consuming and complicated drink.

This time, she reveals via TikTok on-screen caption, “Me adding blueberries to every drink so I get them for free,” using the “biggest lie” line from Olivia Rodrigo’s “Bad idea right?” to soundtrack it.

A different on-screen caption at the end of the short video registers another complaint: “And f u to whoever changed the avocado spread free food markout.”

The caption, going back to free blueberries, adds, “This feels illegal (i just love blueberries okay).”

Though a few commenters got excited, Lauren did drop a major caveat into the comments.

“Disclaimer,” she wrote. “Free only for partners.”

Still, as one perked up, “U CAN RING UP BLUEBERRIES IN A DRINK? This is dangerous information,” adding, “Don’t tell the teenagers.”

Lauren replied, “I think they have to pay an extra $1.25 for blueberries so most people won’t want to.”

Someone else chimed in, “Yea they are approved to be put in Frappuccinos as per the beverage resource manual.”

Blueberries at Starbucks has been a past topic on TikTok. According to a Daily Dot story that ran in February, a creator reported on a package of blueberries looking identical to the one Lauren showed in her video.

But that creator asserted that the blueberries retailed for far more than they should. “Y’all, why Starbucks selling blueberries but it’s like 3 blueberries for $10…this is crazy,” the customer claimed in the video. But another, refuting that claim, said, “In my store we don’t sell them separately,” adding that it’s an add-on “for the blueberry oatmeal.”

Indeed, on the online Starbucks menu, the blueberries are available as an add-on for the Rolled & Steel-Cut Oatmeal but don’t appear to be available as a separate purchasable item.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.