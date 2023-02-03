‘It’s like 3 blueberries for $10’: Customer shares shock at Starbucks selling packaged blueberries

Starbucks has often been criticized for its item pricing. There are tons of people on social media who have sworn to stop giving the chain their business after seeing the costs of their favorite Starbucks products continually go up over the years, like this one pumpkin-spiced latte devotee.

While the chain is mostly known for making its money on high-profit margin beverages made just the way their customers like them, they also sell ready-made foods and treats folks can pick up along the way.

One popular pre-made food item is its Bacon, Sausage, and Egg Wrap, which packs 53 grams of carbohydrates, 33 grams of fat, and 1090 mg of sodium, not to mention 340 mg of cholesterol. The breakfast sandwich retails for $6.25.

For those looking for a light and healthy snack that isn’t filled with a laundry list of ingredients, one TikToker @problemochilddd claims that Starbucks now sells fresh blueberries, but according to him, they’re not exactly a bargain.

“Y’all, why Starbucks selling blueberries but it’s like 3 blueberries for $10…this is crazy,” the customer says in the clip. According to Starbucks’ website, there doesn’t seem to be any pricing information for blueberries or any indication that the chain is offering the fruit option in all of its stores.

However, reports of Starbucks selling small containers of blueberries aren’t exactly a new phenomenon. Pulp Connection reported in 2013 that the popular coffee franchise sold fresh blueberries in similar packaging to the one that @problemochilddd showed off in his now-viral TikTok. A photo in the piece shows the Blueberries selling for $1.25 per 1.2 ounces. Pulp Connection added that the blueberries were featured as an additional topping for oatmeal the chain offers its customers, which is something that TikTok users echoed in the comments section of the trending clip.

“It’s for oatmeal and they’re $2,” one user wrote. Another said, “Those are for the oatmeal not supposed to be on the grab n go case they supposed to be behind the counter for the oatmeaaalll.”

According to another TikToker, their local Starbucks apparently doesn’t even charge its customers for topping their oatmeal with blueberries, writing, “That’s usually for the oatmeal idk why your store is charging for it.”

Someone who claimed to be a Starbucks employee confirmed in the comments that these blueberry containers aren’t supposed to be sold to customers individually and are usually paired with oatmeal.

“Starbucks barista here! In my store we don’t sell them separately- it’s for the blueberry oatmeal!!” they wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Starbucks and @problemochilddd via email for further comment.