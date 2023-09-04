‘It’s like a root beer float’: Viewers divided over Starbucks barista’s new Dr. Pepper shaken espresso hack

A Starbucks barista’s new Dr. Pepper shaken espresso hack is dividing viewers on TikTok.

TikTok user Lauren (@chimmminnie) referred to her concoction as a “Dr. Pepper shake espresso” when she walked viewers through how it was made. After creating a base from the soda, she poured espresso shots into a small container of sweet cream and shook them before pouring the mixture over the top of the Dr. Pepper.

“Dr. Pepper lovers try this!” she wrote, before adding a caveat: “Sbux baristas try this…. Random civilians try this at home!”

The video has amassed more than 800,000 views since it was posted.

Drink “hacks” going viral on TikTok have frequently been a source of annoyance among Starbucks baristas, who are often slammed for time with even just the basic drink orders. But those usually revolve around ingredients Starbucks already has and includes in their drinks. This particular combo is off-menu enough that hopefully no one will try to coerce their barista into making it for them.

“please, if you want to try this, dont hand the baristas a dr pepper, cause they cant take it,” @skumkie wrote in the comments. “just ask for the shots and sweet cream separate.”

Viewers seemed hyped about the possibility of trying this drink, even if they had to find a way to make it themselves at home.

“I just made one, I swear it’s good,” wrote @noodlynewt. “like a root beer float with coffee.”

“coke + cold brew is my fav flavor combo discovery,” @theyatemyhamburger agreed.

“i do this with diet coke it’s actually the only reason i feel any joy ever,” another viewer joked.

The TikToker appears to have gotten the idea from Red Bike Coffee Co in Birmingham, Alabama, which posted a video of one of their baristas making the beverage. Some commenters chimed in that they know of local coffee shops that make similar concoctions—proof that good ideas tend to pop up everywhere.

This also bodes well for people who are now interested in trying the Dr. Pepper/espresso combo but aren’t able to make it at home. Starbucks may not be able to make the drink, but there just might be a local coffee shop in your area that’s already made it an official item on the menu.