‘You’re going to finish them both?!’: Woman says a restaurant worker shamed her for ordering soup and salad

In a TikTok clip that garnered over 212,000 views, Ashley Kenney (@ashleymkenney) shares a food-shaming moment that struck a chord with many: service workers’ subtle yet piercing judgment of food choices.

Seated in a restaurant, Kenney is about to enjoy her meal—a simple soup and salad, along with the bread brought out by the establishment, which is a standard courtesy. However, a comment from the food runner momentarily dims her dining experience.

“Imagine you get a soup and salad, and the food runner says, ‘These are both for you? You’re going to finish them both?'” Kenney wrote in the text overlay. Her anticipation for the meal turns to astonishment, especially considering her pending 16oz steak.

“And I didn’t even order the bread, they just bring it over!” Kenney added in the caption. “To be clear, she was very sweet. I don’t think she meant anything bad by it, but it did not translate well lol.”

Commenters railed against the restaurant worker’s behavior.

“I [really] feel like it should be an unspoken rule in any sort of restaurant to not comment on how much someone is eating it’s so strange!” said one commenter.

Another person said, “I ordered two sushi rolls, and the waiter was like “oh, both? wow…”

“I had a waitress at a Thai restaurant refuse to serve me two entrees because it was too much food,” said one viewer. “I told her that’s what I wanted and that I’d eat it all and pay and she refused to serve it to me.”

“That’s WILD,” Kenney replied. “Especially since the bigger the bill, the bigger the tip. None of her damn business.”

One woman wrote, “The opposite happened to me and my bf at Outback recently. We ordered a literal mountain of food, and our waitress was so supportive [laughing emoji]. Even tried to sell us a dessert and brought extra bread loaves!”

Kenney replied, “AS THEY SHOULD.”

This episode opens up a broader conversation about food shaming—a form of judgment where comments are made about the type, quality, or quantity of food someone eats. According to the Cleveland Clinic, food shaming can take various forms, from commenting on the portion size to critiquing the nutritional value of someone’s meal. Such incidents, whether intentional or not, can significantly affect individuals, instilling feelings of guilt or embarrassment about their food choices.

Why do people engage in food shaming? Psychologist Ninoska Peterson, PhD, explains that these attitudes may stem from personal experiences, cultural backgrounds, or social media influences. The tendency to categorize foods as “good” or “bad” contributes to this judgmental behavior, overshadowing the fact that food serves as both nourishment and pleasure.

To combat food-related guilt, Dr. Peterson suggests adopting a more holistic view of food by categorizing it as “nutritious” or “satisfying.” This approach fosters a healthier relationship with food, where choices are not burdened with guilt but embraced for nutritional value and enjoyment.

Several other TikTok users have taken to the platform to call out restaurant and fast-food workers for “shaming” them over their orders. Whether it’s Applebee’s, Taco Bell, or Panera Bread, it seems like Kenney’s experience is not a unique one.

