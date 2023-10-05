Woman gets invited to a ‘sip and paint,’ find out she has to paint host’s house after getting there

This “sip and paint” turned out to be a bait and switch, but we honestly can’t say whether it’s criminal or genius. The invite may have led one TikToker to believe she was going to be leaving the party carrying a work of art, but by the time it was over, she had put up a new coat of paint in her host’s apartment.

NYA (@richsilks) revealed her friend’s cheeky deception in a TikTok she posted to her account yesterday. The video is currently up to 627,100 views and counting.

Paint and Sip events generally feature a group of friends enjoying an array of wines or other adult beverages while an instructor shows them how to recreate an original painting. But that’s not the situation NYA found herself in when she showed up at her friend’s “party.”

“When you get invited to a sip and paint but they didn’t tell you u gonna be painting they house,” Nya wrote in the video’s on-screen caption. The video then shows a can full of house paint before panning to NYA dubiously staring at a chip brush. She then smiles at the camera.

“This is so scandalous but genius,” one of her viewers commented.

Other viewers admitted that the video gave them ideas about hosting a similar party.

“I should’ve did this,” wrote one. Another added, “Thanks for the tip.”

A TikToker named Eriss (@_erissss) wrote, “I should of invited y’all to sip and paint my house,” after tagging two of her friends.

A few viewers said they would prefer a house painting party over a typical paint-and-sip setup.

“I’ve always wanted to paint a house for some odd reason so this would have been fun for me,” one viewer wrote.

Another commenter said, “Honestly I’d rather do this than paint a little canvas.”

The video even got a shout-out from the verified account of the house paint company Sherwin Williams. “Genius,” the account commented. NYA responded “SHERWIN WILLIAMS WE LOVE YOUR PAINT! How would you like to sponsor this event I have coming up….”

The Daily Dot reached out to NYA via TikTok comment for more information.