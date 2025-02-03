‘As a former server I did this on purpose’: Woman takes bite of food. Then the server comes over to the table to ask how everything is

You’re sitting at a restaurant getting ready to take a big bite of the meal that’s just been set down at your table. Maybe you exchange a few pleasantries with others at your table, commenting on how good everything looks. Then you take a bite, and your mouth is full. And at that moment, a server comes over to ask how everything is tasting.

You’re caught off-guard and either try to gurgle a response through the chewing. Or you just give a thumbs up and nod your head.

TikToker Raini Hudalla (@rainihudalla) shared her belief that servers do this on purpose. Hudalla’s video has received over 3.1 million views.

‘How is everything tasting?’

Hudalla’s video features the text overlay, “Proof the waiters only talk to you when you have food in your mouth.”

After dipping her taco in queso, Hudalla takes a bite. Just as she does this, a server approaches the table and asks, “How you guys doing?”

“I swear they do this on purpose!” she added in the caption of her clip.

Careful planning?

Viewers had varying opinions on this practice. One server admitted that they do this on purpose. “As a former server I did this on purpose bc I genuinely thought it was funny,” one said.

Some customers agreed with Hudalla, saying that they believe servers intentionally do this to get out of customer requests. “Because they know you can’t ask for anything,” one said.

Servers admitted that this was sometimes the case.

“I only did that to tables that I knew would complain about something. So that when I would go by and ask how they were doing, they would just nod instead of actually talking,” they shared.

“As someone who worked in hospitality before. The only thing I’ve heard is there was a girl who asked if every thing was alright when someone is eating because they can’t complain with a mouth full of food. So it makes it a quick in out situation,” another wrote.

Another claimed that they once worked at an establishment where this was policy. “At my job they legit had a paper that said after the second bite go over and ask how things are. Like frr while they have big bite of whatever in their mouth okay sure,” they wrote.

Or coincidence?

Other servers swore that when they did this, it was always an accident.

“I’ve only ever done this on accident. None of my coworkers even do this idk where y’all are working but,” one said.

“As a server I’ve never done this on purpose. I feel bad doing it on accident even,” another wrote.

A third wrote, “We recognize it and I swear I don’t do it on purpose. It’s annoying to have to wait for people to chew.”

What is the 2-bite rule?

Several other commenters referenced the two-bite rule. Checking in with customers after they take their second bite, and after two minutes of receiving their food, is supposed to help customers feel like they are receiving good service, according to Restaurantowner.com.

Furthermore, it also helps to address any potential issues with their meal early on. If a diner doesn’t like the way their steak’s been cooked, another can get fired up immediately.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Hudalla via TikTok comment for further information.

