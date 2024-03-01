‘I’m certain there’s more to the story than this’: Viewers divided after customer says restaurant server ‘robbed’ her by changing her tip

A TikToker has sparked debate after accusing a restaurant server of “robbing” her. But is everything as it seems? The TikToker, who posts under the handle @Mamagorda900, stunned the video’s 100,100 viewers with her story.

“So I just got robbed, and I need to know what the f*ck do I do?” she began. “So me and my kids and my boyfriend go out to eat. First of all, we have sh*t service. The lady gets my kids’ food wrong.

I said they want a cheeseburger and fries. She brings mac and cheese and fries. So I said, ‘This is wrong.’ She goes, ‘OK, can they just munch on their fries right now?’ And she touched their fries with her fingers.”

The creator then says the server “completely f*cked up” her order and laments over how “it took her 20 minutes to get [her daughter’s] lemonade.”

“So I said, ‘Why am I going to tip her [a] decent amount of money when it sucked? Her service sucked. The food sucked. My soup was thick as f*ck and cold.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@mamagorda900/video/7339957410737523999

“I gave her a tip,” she added, “but it wasn’t a decent tip. So tell me why I go and check my online banking, and it says I have $23 missing? So, I’m assuming that she wrote down her own tip. So I call up there, and the manager says, ‘I doubt that happened, but I will check into it for you.’ … What do I do?”

In the comments section, viewers were divided. “I work in a restaurant,” one commenter wrote. “I’ve seen servers do that and be arrested for it. It does happen. Call the police. It’s fraud.” Numerous others encouraged her to dispute the payment with her bank, while a third added: “What she [the server] did was wrong, but she has no control over the soda or the soup.”

Meanwhile, the TikToker probably didn’t anticipate commenters siding with the server—but this is exactly what happened, with many calling the customer a “Karen” and accusing her of being hostile toward the server from the start. For instance, one of the most liked comments says, “I’m hoping the waitress replies with her side of the situation. This video has me thinking this lady was the real issue.”

This is not the first time a server has been accused of changing their tip amount without the customer’s consent. In another viral clip, a customer said her server tried to pocket an extra $20 from her and a friend.

NJ.com consumer affairs columnist Karin Price Mueller recommends contacting your credit card company if you suspect you’ve been the victim of tipping fraud in this way. If you inform the company that a fraudulent charge has been issued, they should be able to return the money to you, as well as freeze and replace your card, Time reports. Credit card fraud is a federal crime, and Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute states that those found guilty can be fined up to $10,000 or imprisoned for up to 10 years.

@Mamagorda900 didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.