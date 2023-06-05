‘I don’t need to be there’: Server doesn’t understand co-workers who milk the clock

A server’s TikTok is gaining popularity after she explained why it doesn’t make sense when workers “milk the clock.”

For those unfamiliar with the term, milking the clock refers to unnecessarily staying longer at work or prolonging tasks with the goal of putting in more hours to get paid more.

In the video, Hazel (@hazel_gm) said she would never understand why people milk the clock when they could be at home instead.

She explained to the audience that servers don’t make much per hour and have the highest earning potential when they’re on the floor with customers since they can make tips. When she worked in food service Hazel often had to serve and do other side tasks. Instead of waitressing and leaving the tasks for a specific time in her shift, she’d get as much done as possible in between customers and serving.

“I’m there to make money, and if I’m off the floor, that means I’m not making money, so I don’t need to be there,” she said.

On the other hand, Hazel shared that she had a co-worker who would hang around the restaurant to complete her side work after her serving duties were done.

“For what $3? You’re gonna hang around at work for an extra hour so you can make $3? Excuse me?” Hazel questioned.

She went on to say that the same principle applies to her and other jobs. When she used to clean houses, her neighbor paid her for two hours of work, but Hazel found herself having to slow down her pace because she could get the job done in half the time.

“Maybe it takes you two hours, it doesn’t take me two hours. And just because you can’t work well and quickly doesn’t mean I can’t.”

Hazel continues, saying if she’s able to complete a job in an hour versus two, that gives her extra time to move on to the next job or to go home and chill.

She adds that if she were to start a business, like a house cleaning business, she’d charge by the job instead of by the hour.

The video has more than 15,000 views and dozens of comments.

Some commenters agreed with Hazel’s point of view.

“I hate milking the clock. if I don’t have work I wanna go home,” one person said.

“Most jobs it makes sense but ya as a server all I get are my tips so you best believe I’m carrying the MOST amount of dishes bussing after my last tab,” another wrote.

Several other commenters gave explanations as to why they, or others, linger at work.

“Maybe they didn’t have much to go home to?” a commenter said.

“When my mental health was trash and my homelife sucked, i would always pick up things to do at work and stay as long as i could. now i check on those,” a person shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Hazel for comment via email.