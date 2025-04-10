‘What exactly did you think was going to happen?’: Homeowner uses this common method to wash hardwood floors. Then she has to shell out $9K a few weeks later

One content creator thought they were creating a “deep cleaning” video tutorial.

They had no idea just how much it would cost them.

In a viral video with over 7.9 million views, TikToker Home_inspo (@myhome_inspo) showed the cleaning regimen that allegedly resulted in thousands in damages.

“She doesn’t know it yet but after this video, she will have molds after few weeks and it will cost her 9k to fix it,” the on-screen caption read.

What did the cleaner do?

The clip captures a cleaner dumping buckets of soapy water onto a hardwood floor and toilet in a bathroom.

After, they use a broom with plastic bristles to scrub the floor and a mop to soak up the water.

The cleaner even squirts Softsoap onto the toilet and uses the mop to scrub and clean.

It would seem the bathroom would be left sparkling clean after that whole ordeal.

However, it appears the “deep cleaning” just created an even bigger mess—mold.

Can wood floors get mold?

According to Cleanerguys.com, mold can grow on hardwood floors that are affected by water damage.

Mold grows anywhere there’s moisture, especially if the area stays damp for a while. Once water gets into hardwood floors, mold can start growing in cracks underneath.

Once mold starts to grow, it spreads fast. This can add further damage to the floors and even result in health hazards.

This information must not have been known to the cleaner who decided to use so much water to clean hardwood floors.

“I wish someone warned me,” the video’s caption read.

How to properly clean wood floors

The Home Depot offers important tips for how to properly clean wood floors on its website.

Hardwood floors should be mopped with a damp mop, not one “sopping wet.”

Too much water can damage your floors, especially if they’re prefinished. This can cause warping, cracking, and squeaking. So, any extra water should be wiped up immediately.

For a safe cleaning mix, just add a few drops of dish or castile soap to warm water. Avoid harsh cleaners, like those made for vinyl or tile, and skip DIY vinegar mixes—they can dull and damage the wood.

Spray-and-mop cleaners or disposable wet pads made for hardwood are great options. For spot cleaning, use a hardwood-safe spray and follow the label’s directions to rinse and dry.

Hardwood floors should also be dried quickly.

This process could be sped up by using a fan or microfiber cloth.

Views chime in

In the video’s comments section, many were surprised that the cleaner thought the method would be a good idea.

“You flooded your floor and then you were surprised mold appeared?? You’re lucky I’m on a ban warning,” user kingKongSchlong wrote.

“Water and wood just doesn’t mix,” user J.Kitty said.

Others said that Americans should be mindful not to use cleaning tips from other countries.

“As an American we must stay of Mexican cleantok for these reasons,” user unicorndotcom said.

“This ain’t Mexico girl,” user jessicajpereez agreed.

“Mexican cleaning is not for all floors…” another user added.

Some pointed out that different countries use different materials to build homes. So, cleaning tips are not a one-size-fits-all.

The Daily Dot reached out to Home_inspo via email for comment.

