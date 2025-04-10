‘I was today years old’: Woman thinks fajitas actually ‘sizzle’ at restaurants. Then she finds out how customers are being tricked

Sometimes, getting fajitas is just as much about the theatrics as it is about the food—and restaurants know that.

See, when your fajitas come out, everyone at the restaurant knows exactly what you ordered. You can hear the sizzle, see the steam, and the scent of meat and peppers fills the air.

People start to get envious, thinking maybe that would have been better than the tacos or burger they opted for.

Turns out that’s kinda the point.

Why are fajitas always steamy?

In a viral video with more than 1.9 million views, content creator Ma Hicks (@mahicks1028 on TikTok) shared a recent relevation.

“I was ‘today years old’ When I found out that Mexican restaurants spray Water on the fajita plate. That’s the crazy smoke/steam. Not the food,” Hicks says.

Hicks looks confused and surprised as she shares her discovery.

“Idk why I care it pours straight through me like water too,” she adds.

Is she right?

She is. The steam and smoke are essentially a live-action marketing tactic.

A chef on YouTube showed in a video that before bringing the platter of fajitas out to a customer, they add a few tablespoons of water that evaporate and sizzle as the food makes its way to the table.

How did the sizzling fajita plate start?

Otilia Garza, owner of the Round-Up Restaurant in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas, is credited with adding the sizzle element in 1969, The Takeout reported. She told Texas Monthly that the sizzle attracts customers by activating all of their senses.

“The smoke draws in the eyes, the sound turns your head as the platter comes by, the bright peppers are visually appealing, and of course, the smell of the food makes you think, ‘Dang, maybe I should have ordered the fajitas,’” The Takeout wrote.

However, not every restaurant uses straight-up water.

In a Reddit thread, a Chili’s worker revealed they have a “sizzle sauce” that consists of soy sauce and oil. However, another person chimed in, saying that Denny’s just uses water, and a different person claimed their restaurant uses orange juice.

‘I worked at a Mexican restaurant.’

“Nah guys i worked at a Mexican restaurant. It is just water,” a top comment read.

“Not to be controversial, but any steam coming off of food is also water,” a person pointed out.

“chili’s also does this btw. it goes in the window, you put it on a hot plate for like 30 seconds, then pour sizzle sauce and run like hell to your table,” another wrote.

“I worked at a Mexican restaurant and they would cook just onions on the fajita plates before opening & walk them around so the whole restaurant would smell yummy!” a commenter added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Hicks for comment via TikTok direct message and comment.



