‘Bottom line: Do not own a Tesla’: Man takes Tesla through car wash. Then he takes a closer look at the trim

A Tesla owner who goes by Bear (@e.bear_) on TikTok has a message for other customers of the electric vehicle brand. And it’s that they should just say no to automatic car washes.

In a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 33,000 views, he filmed what he says happened to his whip’s trim after taking it through a car wash.

“If you own a Tesla, do not take it through an automatic car wash,” the TikToker warns at the top of the video. He walks closer to the vehicle and begins showing off its window trimming. The thin panels, which come black from the factory, are sporting various multi-colored spots.

Bear states that the discoloration is an effect of allowing the car to be cleaned in an automatic car wash. Next, he aims to explain why this is the case. “The pH levels in their soap will do this to your trim,” he says.

He further explicated his disappointment with the car wash’s outcome in the video’s caption. “They even have full body PPF…they thought they were safe,” he writes.

How to fix it

Bear isn’t the only Tesla owner to have grievances over automatic car washes ruining window trim. Folks discussed this phenomenon in the Tesla Motors Club forum, where one person echoed the TikToker’s concerns regarding soap pH levels.

Moreover, other Tesla owners posted photos of their vehicles after car washes. This Redditor showed white trim spotting toward the back end of their Model 3 window trim line. A Reddit user who posted to the site’s r/ModelY sub showed the aftermath of a car wash. Similar to the aforementioned Tesla drivers, their car, too, sustained trim discoloration.

Others shared their fixes for this issue. One commenter said the trim could be fixed with WD40 and a microfiber cloth. Someone else said they simply use “stainless steel cleaner” to rid the trim of any discoloration.

One person posted a link to a Tub O’ Towels container on X. The product’s packaging says it contains 90 “Heavy Duty Cleaning Wipes” that can be used on cars and homes.

Can Teslas go through a car wash?

According to the online Tesla Model 3 manual, these models can go through a car wash. However, the site warns that soaps above a pH of 13 should not be used and that drivers should check with car wash workers before proceeding.

There is also a “car wash mode” that Tesla drivers need to enable beforehand. This mode ensures that all windows are closed, the charge port is locked, and the windshield wipers are disabled.

Build concerns

Despite Tesla’s immense popularity as the world’s premier electric vehicle brand, concerns over build quality are common. Motor 1 reports that Tesla was the most recalled car brand of 2024, with 5,135,991 total units.

However, the outlet points out that the manufacturer’s number of recalls was capped at 16 separate issues. Stellantis (Jeep, Dodge, Fiat, Chrysler) and Ford issued 72 and 67 individual recalls, respectively. So while Tesla did in fact recall the most number of vehicles, there were fewer overall issues.

Numerous folks who replied to Bear’s video shared their criticisms of Tesla vehicles.

One person penned, “Tesla are cheaply made, don’t blame the car wash.”

Someone else wrote, “just don’t buy one of them pos.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tesla via email and to Bear via TikTok comment for further information.

