‘We paid $250 for that’: Customer buys mattress from Price Busters. Then they cut it open

There’s nothing better than getting a fresh mattress—but for this TikToker, it’s less sweet dreams and more nightmare. The clip, which was reposted by TikTok user @funny_videosmoe, begins with a man opening the mattress cover. As he cuts it open, it becomes clear that the mattress is severely damaged. The back is all torn up, with the foam poking out.

As he reveals the mattress, the man repeats, “Look at this,” before saying what everyone is thinking: “Don’t buy cheap mattresses from anywhere.”

The woman then chimes in, saying, “We paid $250 for that.” The man then continues to call the mattress “garbage” before revealing that, according to a yellow tag on the mattress, it’s actually from the 1980s. The video ended with a warning: “Don’t buy from Price Busters.”

Price Busters didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email. TikTok user @funny_videosmoe didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment. The Daily Dot was unable to find the original TikToker.

Viewers were horrified

Some viewers were shocked by the video, with one remarking, “I hate this country.” A second commenter echoed, “That should be illegal.” Others were more puzzled by the way the men in the video cut the mattress open. “What made you guys cut it open?” one asked. “I want to know who these men are and what made them strip the mattress,” another added.

According to numerous other commenters, the yellow tag on Price Busters products is meant to indicate that the item in question has been refurbished. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify this.

A number of commenters also pointed out a purported bed bug in the video.

As well as this, commenters also recommended alternative mattress brands, with Amazon appearing to be a popular choice. “Can’t go wrong with the Amazon mattress,” one noted. “Affordable, durable, and comfortable!”

While another said, “I got my mattress off Amazon, I feel like I’m sleeping on top-tier luxury fluffy hotel pillows.”

However, Amazon might not be all it’s cracked up to be. As previously reported by the Daily Dot, TikToker @brownieproteinshake went viral after showing viewers the Amazon mattress topper she was trying to return. The item had expanded so much that it no longer fit in the box.

Amazon didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

