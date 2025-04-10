‘Harbor Freight has them for $3.50’: Mechanic tries to order Snap-on tool for car repair. Then he sees it costs $49K

According to a PBS interview, a modern car has an average of “15 different computers in it.” Due to this increase in new systems, repairs now average around $838 in the United States. Unfortunately, one mechanic caught a recent price uptick from Snap-On, a high-end tool company used for automotive repairs, aviation, and heavy-duty equipment, showing a $49,000 bill for one Drive 6-Point SAE Flank Drive Shallow Impact Socket.

In a video that garnered over 8 million views as of publication, mechanic Dylan from Greg’s Tuning (@gregrexadams) was captured asking a sales representative for a price after noticing the absurd price point.

A $49K repair

The Sikeston, Missouri-based mechanic began the video with the camera zoomed in on the online price for a socket as he called a Snap-On service representative to ask about a part.

After being asked to confirm the price, the man begins to stutter and say, “What the [expletive]? Says list price is—what the [expletive], man?”

Laughing, Dylan responds with, “I like the sound of that. What kind of deal can you make me?”

“Bro, what the hell?” the representative responds. “I’m taking a picture of this right now and sending this to my customer service and say, ‘What the [expletive] is going on?’”

“What’s the price? We need these tools,” Dylan urged.

“Well, if you were worried about yesterday’s payment, it says it’s $49,848,” the representative adds.

“What, that’s it?” Dylan says. “We already took a job that needs those sockets. What can you cut those down for us?”

“I can go come down to $48,000,” the Snap-On representative quips.

Though the original Drive 6-Point SAE Shallow Impact Flank Socket linked to order number 711IM is no longer listed, similar flank sockets’ prices range from around $1,500 to over $5,000.

Multiple viewers found the entire exchange to be hilarious.

“He completely gave up on being professional, that’s how you know he was flabbergasted,” one said.

“$50,000 for a socket. Lost their ever loving minds,” another added.

“Harbor freight has them for $3.50,” a viewer shared. Harbor Freight does sell a socket for $3.49, but it is not the same as the Snap-On part.

“Mf thing made out of vibranium, adamantium, stem cells, and horseshoe crab blood,” a viewer remarked.

Not worth the repair

Though the exchange was light-hearted and centered around a bizarre clerical issue, sometimes car repairs really aren’t worth the price.

According to Ramsey Solutions, there are a few things to consider when getting your car repaired: car value, repair costs, repair frequency, safety, and the current car market.

If it’s not a small repair, then it isn’t a bad idea to find out how much your car is worth on the current market prior to agreeing to a repair. If the cost of the repair is too much or exceeds the car’s value, then it may be time to consider getting a new car.

However, just because a car is old or has a lot of miles on it doesn’t mean it’s not a reliable investment. If the car has 100,000 miles or more but is well maintained, then it may be worth it to keep the car in ship shape and hold off on buying a new vehicle. But, if you do, then Ramsey Solutions suggests buying a used car over a new one to save money.

