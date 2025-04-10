‘Check your egg cartons’: Man makes bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast. Then he takes a closer look at the skillet

A man is in the process of making his bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast when he notices something on the skillet that shocks him. Are rising egg prices to blame?

TikToker Zeke Saenz (@zekesaenz) posted a video with his discovery on Tuesday, and it has since amassed 100,000 views. “Please check your egg cartons,” he writes in the on-screen caption.

“This is disgusting,” Saenz says to start the video. “Cooking my breakfast, right? Bacon, egg, and cheese. And all of a sudden? A [expletive] baby chick.”

Check your egg cartons

In the comments section, viewers offered mixed reactions to Saenz’s revelation.

“That would’ve ruined my whole appetite,” wrote one viewer.

“I’m not disgusted, but heartbroken,” a second viewer wrote.

“Well now it’s a bacon chicken sandwich,” joked a third viewer.

Some viewers pointed out that the type of eggs could be the culprit here. “Those look like farm fresh eggs; not from the store. It’s bound to happen,” wrote one viewer.

Another viewer replied, “Yup, people are buying eggs straight from farms now instead of stores because of the prices but this is what happens.”

Someone else noted, “At least you know those eggs are fresh.”

Can you find a baby chick in your eggs?

When it comes to grocery store eggs, the answer is no. That’s because the facilities that produce eggs don’t allow roosters to mix with the laying hens. S,o the eggs you buy at your local store aren’t fertilized.

The Farmer’s Almanac explains that egg yolks aren’t embryos. “The two different fluids found in an egg—the yellow yolk and the clear white or albumen—serve different purposes in nurturing a developing embryo, but neither of them has the potential to turn into a chick,” the article states.

When an egg is fertilized, the embryo uses the yolk as a source of energy, and the white part protects it. Additionally, the Almanac states that you can’t tell if a fresh egg is fertile unless you crack it.

But what about eggs bought at farms? Indiana Public Media explored this question in a 2011 article. Fertilized eggs can indeed sometimes turn into baby chicks, but the farmers who sell eggs generally stop the process before it’s gone on long enough to form an embryo.

“The eggs that most of us eat do not have embryos. And even the eggs from farm and backyard chicken eggs probably have not developed enough to be at the stage where one would be eating a baby chick,” the article states.

The Daily Dot reached out to Saenz via TikTok comment for comment.

