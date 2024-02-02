‘Made me watch as she changed the receipt’: Customer says server changed her bill from $115 to $160 since she didn’t tip ‘enough’ originally

A restaurant customer claims that after she didn’t tip “enough” on her original $115 bill, the server changed the bill to $160 to get a more favorable tip.

TikTok creator Alyx (@alyxsdemons) shared the story in a video posted on Sunday. It received more than 285,200 views and 12,600 likes before being removed on Friday morning. Alyx recorded two follow-up videos that have also since been removed.

In the original short video, the on-screen caption tells most of the story, reading: “tmw a waiter makes ur $115 meal (the $115 including a $40 tip) into $160 because she said u didn’t tip her enough.” The video also features the creator mouthing along with audio that says, “That’s some bullsh*t,” which cuts off just before the word is fully formed.

The caption also communicates some of the story, noting, “she literally made me watch as she changed my receipt. is that legal?”

Commenters to the original video were aghast.

“Nahh ive been a server for 3 years,” one said. “Go to her manager, that’s unreal.”

Another remarked, “Not legal at all. Tell the manager and have it fixed if they don’t then dispute it with the bank. Another reason cash is king can’t be changed.”

Someone else, doing the math, asked, “So your bill was $75, you tipped more than 50% and she decided a 100%+ tip was more important? That’s messed up.”

Alyx responded to that one, saying, “i know but i’m getting comped tomorrow after a lot of back and forth i got in touch w the owner n manager lol.”

That led to a since-deleted follow-up video with a long on-screen caption. It read, “update to my previous video: the restaurant owners responded to my review about their server and stating they have never had their wait staff complain about how much they get tipped (odd seeing as other reviews said the same thing happened to them) and said I can come back for a full refund this week … i’m bringing my mom in with me for backup.”

One person responded by sharing, “I left a $10 tip in cash. checked my back account a few days later and they wrote in the tip for me. so had to write a review for the place and got my money back.”

But she also addressed people who thought she was lying about the situation in a third now-deleted video with a very long on-screen caption, asking, in part, “who tf would lie about something like this?”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.