‘Oh OK’: Server calls out customers for being ‘passive aggressive’ when she asks if they want another margarita. Here’s what she means

In a viral 15-second video, server Saydie (@realslimsaydie) comments on a customer’s behavior mid-shift.

She shared with viewers, “I just asked this lady at my table if she wanted another margarita, and she goes, ‘No, just my dinner if you could.’”

She said she responded to the woman, with a hint of sarcasm, “’What do you mean? It’s on the way right now,’ and she said, ‘Oh OK’ and I said, ‘I’m not holding hostage for fun I promise.’”

She then vents to the camera, “How do you know I was holding it hostage on purpose? I was waiting for you to say that. I’ll go get it right now.”

“Some tables are passive-aggressive for no reason,” Saydie continues.

Her viral video has 643,000 views and thousands of comments. Many viewers related to Saydie’s experience dealing with passive-aggressive customers, sharing similar experiences.

“Almost got fired one time bc my table asked where their food was and I said “I don’t know probably in the kitchen cooking,” one viewer recounted in the comments.

Another shared, “Asked a table if they wanted more bread and the lady goes “Do I LOOK like I want more bread?’ Girl, I don’t know.”

“I was charging this guy’s card, and 2 seconds later he goes “Can I have my card back” like can you wait for the transaction to go through first???,” a TikToker commented.

One viewer suggested, “No because I’ll give them the same energy back every time.”

“This is why I like being a bartender because you can be passive-aggressive back. I literally could not be a server because I would get fired,” one TikToker shared. Saydie responded to him, “Getting promoted to bartender next week. Where my sass will be appreciated.”

Some viewers even shared ways of responding to the customer’s passive-aggressive comment.

“Sorry ma’am if your food was ready it would be on your table, but as you can see we’re pretty busy,” one shared. “Sounds like you DO need a margarita,” a Tikoker committed. Another suggested, “I can’t control the kitchen but it’ll be out as soon as possible” is what I say when they wanna get silly.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Saydie for comment via TikTok.

