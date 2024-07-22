‘Seafood boil with a side of lead’: Woman orders $30 seafood boil from Facebook Marketplace. She gets more than she bargained for

On the surface, Facebook Marketplace might seem convenient. Innovative, even. It’s a place where “ugly” paintings are sold for $500, and where customers can purchase mysterious objects like “lost packages.” But nothing could prepare Taniya Raye (@taniyarae1) for what she received after ordering a $30 seafood boil.

As her mother continually laughs in the background, Taniya begins by telling viewers, “Yo I swear to god, you won’t believe this sh–.”

She then went on to explain how she was on Facebook Marketplace and noticed someone selling a seafood boil for $30. For some reason, she was compelled to buy it, but got more than she bargained for when the product was presented to her half-spilled in a grocery bag, a broken polystyrene container, and worst of all, a SHEIN bag.

“Bro, look at this… it’s not funny,” she continues. “One, it’s in a SHEIN bag. Two, the sauce spilled out… you’re playing! This is literally a joke. Like, I’m being pranked.”

In a follow-up video, in which she showed a text exchange with the seller, Taniya revealed that she ended up getting her $30 refunded because the seller, according to her, “knew she was in the wrong.”

Taniya didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and email.

Why can’t you put food in a SHEIN bag?

A University of Toronto study from 2021 found high levels of lead in products from outlets like SHEIN, AliExpress, and Zaful. Scientists found that a toddler’s jacket from SHEIN had 20 times the acceptable level of lead that’s safe for children, while a red purse similarly contained five times the acceptable threshold.

“People should be shocked,” Miriam Diamond, environmental chemist and professor at the University of Toronto, said at the time. “This is hazardous waste.”

“I’m alarmed because we’re buying what looks cute and fashionable on this incredibly short fashion cycle,” she continued. “What we’re doing today is to look [for] very short-lived enjoyment out of some articles of clothing that cost so much in terms of our … future health and environmental health. That cost is not worth it.”

In response to this study, SHEIN removed the purse and jacket from sale, and said it would stop working with the relevant suppliers until the issue was resolved. While SHEIN said its “committed to continuous improvement of [its] supply chain,” its reputation never quite recovered from this blow. And it’s definitely not something you’d want to eat.

Shein didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.