‘You have to do this every couple months’: Man issues warning about Samsung refrigerator after seeing what’s under his drawer

A Samsung customer is absolutely fed up with the company’s appliances after what he goes through with his refrigerator every few months.

TikToker BerrryD Treasure (@berrydtreasure_reply) didn’t mince his words in a post that received over 735,700 views as of Tuesday morning.

In the clip, the TikToker shows the measures he takes to defrost his refrigerator.

As he chisels away at huge sheets of ice below the chiller tray in his fridge, he says, “Alright, if you own a Samsung fridge, it’s that time of the year to get under the ice drawer.”

The man pulls out the lowest drawer in his fridge to reveal a thick sheet of ice. He then uses a butter knife to break the ice into smaller pieces, and disposes of them in his sink.

“You have to do this every couple months if you own any Samsung appliances because they’re terrible,” he says.

Why do refrigerators get ice buildup?

A fridge can accumulate ice when it has issues with its defrosting system. Faulty sealing, air leaks, and overworked systems are all factors that can cause moisture to get trapped and turn to ice.

If your fridge has a buildup of ice, simply empty the fridge and set it to its warmest setting. This allows the ice to melt, which makes it easier to clean up.

After, set the temperature back to a colder setting. Refrigerators typically work best between 35 to 42 degrees Fahrenheit, and freezers at 0 degrees Fahrenheit.

Is Samsung the problem?

The creator placed the blame for his faulty fridge on Samsung, claiming they were “good for nothing.” But TikTok viewers had mixed reviews. Some agreed with BerrryD Treasure.

“Same fridge, same problem. Ice maker don’t even make ice, but the refrigerator does…” one person commented.

“Samsung fridge owner here. I too can [confirm] to the ice buildup. It sucks. I hate it. I will never purchase a Samsung refrigerator ever again,” another wrote.

Some viewers stood by Samsung and claimed they never had any issues with their own appliances.

“We have Samsung fridge, washer, and dryer. Maybe for 7 or 8 years now. Never had a problem with either of them (knock on wood),” one user commented.

“I own a Samsung fridge I’ve never seen this,” another echoed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Samsung via email and to BerrryD Treasure via TikTok comment and direct message.

