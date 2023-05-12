‘They are high-end thrift stores’: Saks Fifth worker shares how customers used to return thousand-dollar outfits after wearing them for Instagram

A TikToker and Saks Fifth Avenue worker’s clip went viral after sharing a complaint about customers who buy items, wear them once, then return them.

In a video with more than 1.7 million views as of Friday morning, TikTok user Jordyn (@_jordynrich) shows herself at a computer pretending to process a refund.

“Pov: you come back to work & see someone returned the $3000 outfit they wore on Instagram,” she writes in the text overlaying the video.

According to the Saks Fifth Avenue website, “Returned items must be presented in the same condition as when they were received: unworn, salable, undamaged, unaltered, with original tags and packaging (if applicable), and with proof of purchase. Returns that do not meet this policy will not be accepted and will be sent back to you.”

However, numerous commenters on TikTok claimed that this “unworn” clause isn’t always enforced.

“Yep!!!! I hated that at Saks & Nordstrom!!!!!!!! They are high end thrifts stores!” a commenter said. “Everything has been worn & [returned].”

“Girl this why I quit Saks,” another added.

Several users noted that returns are marked against a sales associate’s commission, causing a greater source of frustration for them. The TikToker also confirmed in a comment how employees have to “make up” for the returns, saying they “gotta sell a little harder.”

“If I have $5000 in sales for the [day] and someone returns something for $2000, then I’m down to $3000 for the day,” she explained.

Many users also shared their thoughts on Nordstrom, which has a substantially more lenient return policy. Per the company’s website, “We will do our best to take care of customers and deal with them fairly; we ask that our customers treat us fairly as well. From time to time we may not accept a return. There are no time limits for returns or exchanges.”

This has led to customers buying items, wearing them a few times, then returning them to the store, several viewers claim.

“My friend worked at Nordstrom and said the monclers would get returned every time,” one user wrote.

“No bc when I used to work at Nordstrom this lady would return something every week like girl,” shared a second.

“I think these stores need to start putting [an] obvious tag on certain items of clothing saying if removed no return,” a third offered.

We’ve reached out to Saks Fifth Avenue via email and Jordyn via Instagram direct message.