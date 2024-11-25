‘I’m questioning everything I have done for past 51 years!’: Grocery store shopper shows the right way to peel, eat a banana

The list of everyday tasks you’ve probably been doing wrong your whole life just keeps on growing. Thanks to TikTok, people discovered a more efficient way to grate cheese. They also found out they don’t really know how to properly put trash bags in their bins. Crest Whitening Strips? You probably don’t know how to put those on, either. Seriously, TikTok will have you feeling like a newborn baby. Just add to that list the right way to peel a banana.

Featured Video

According to TikToker Gladis (@torres_2188), you should peel bananas from the black end, leaving the stem untouched and intact. The black end is technically the top part of the banana, per Refinery 29.

TikToker Gladis (@torres_2188) is stay-at-home mom who often lets her 19,000 followers in on various household hacks. In the video with 112,000, Gladis says you should peel bananas from the black end, leaving the stem untouched and intact.

She demonstrates in her video, first picking a banana out at the grocery store and then taking it home to peel it. Gladis takes the black end and gives it a squeeze. She then gets a good grip on one portion, tearing it a bit to start the peeling process.

Advertisement

“You definitely didn’t know this !!!” she exclaims in the text overlay of the clip.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gladis via TikTok comment and direct message.

Viewers question, well, everything

The simple banana-peeling video is leading some viewers to have an existential crisis.

Advertisement

“I’m questioning everything I have done for past 51 years!” one viewer wrote.

“I always struggle with the way I learned lol Today I can say i learned a great hack!” a second praised.

“Ever since I saw a monkey doing this I started about 10 tens ago. [100%] easier,” a third shared.

Do monkeys really peel their bananas like this?

According to Forestway Fresh, monkeys do peel their bananas this way.

Advertisement

Doing it this way, according to the produce market, will not only leave you with a handle to hold your banana (the intact stem), but it will also leave your peeled banana void of “those nasty, stringy bits.”

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.