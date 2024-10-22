‘At this point, I’m not sure I’m even breathing right’: Homeowner finds out the right way to put garbage bags in trash can. You’re probably doing it wrong

There’s no shortage of TikTok hacks inundating our feeds with useful life advice. Some of the advice, however, isn’t always so helpful. However, when they hit, they hit. And it seems like there are a lot of TikTokers who thought this trash bag hack hits.

Sasha Dennocenzo (@sashadenno) posted a viral TikTok showing the “correct” way to use a garbage bag. Numerous folks who responded to her video seemed to love the method.

Trash, the right way

“I was today years old when I found out garbage bags come inside out in the box. Install like this, and they are right side up!” Dennocenzo says.

She then proceeds to record herself inverting the trash can bag. She accomplishes this by covering the top of the trash can with the mouth of the bag. Almost making the trash can look like it’s wearing a large, floppy hat. Next, she pushes bag inside of the bin.

Dennocenzo wrote in a caption for the video that after making the discovery she “felt dumb.” However, is this hack actually the “correct” way of putting bags on?

Others have promoted this method

Good Morning America highlighted the hack on its official YouTube page, showing another social media user detailing the technique.

Taste of Home has also covered the technique. The outlet concedes that ultimately the “end result is pretty similar to the way you’ve been doing it for years.”

There are added benefits to placing bags in a bin this way. Taste of Home points out the bags already come in the package inside out. It also is less work doing it this way. This way, you don’t have to fan out the bag first to shove it in the bin.

Hefty spoke on this

Home goods brand Hefty, which manufactures trash bags among other things, spoke to the hack via X (formerly Twitter).

On Feb. 16, 2021, the company uploaded a TikTok video delineating the trash bag hack. However, according to the company, there really isn’t a wrong method. “Can confirm: there’s no wrong way to line a trash bin,” the business penned in its post.

TikTokers are hacked out

One commenter who replied to Dennocenzo’s video said they’re worried about the inundation of online hacks. That leads them to believe they’ve been living their entire life wrong up until this point. “I’m not sure I’m even breathing right,” they shared.

Someone else echoed the aforementioned sentiment. “I have a masters and I literally learn more useful life stuff on TIKTOK,” they wrote.

And then there was this TikTok user who critiqued America’s education system upon learning of this bag hack. “Are you kidding me right now. IVE GONE 34 YEARS WITHOUT KNOWING HOW A TRASH BAG WORKS BUT THEY TEACH US LONG DIVISION?” they questioned.

There was one commenter, however, who listed a benefit to placing garbage bags in bins the traditional way. “But the loud shake of the bag alerts my husband that he indeed did not take the trash out when I asked and I am doing it,” they quipped.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dennocenzo via TikTok comment for further information.

