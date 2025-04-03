‘You’re a bank?’: Woman tries to pay with cash at a bank. Then the worker tells her something unexpected

As some stores move toward card-only payment, there’s one establishment you’d expect to continue to take cash: the bank. However, one woman says she was shocked when her bank wouldn’t allow her to pay a bill in cash.

In a video with over 230,000 views, TikToker Joyfully Sober (@joyfullysober) says she went to a “well-known” brick-and-mortar bank to pay a bill.

“They said, ‘We don’t accept cash,’” she says. “I said, ‘You’re a bank!’ How does a bank not accept cash? I would like to pay in cash.” She did not reveal the name of the bank.

The caption reads, “Excuse me? I’m confused.”

Why won’t some banks accept cash for payments?

The TikToker isn’t the first to have her cash rejected at the bank. The Daily Dot previously reported that a Wells Fargo customer was told that the bank no longer accepted cash payments due to “counterfeit” money circulating.

According to the Federal Reserve, no federal law requires businesses—including banks—to accept physical cash as payment. However, brick-and-mortar banks may prefer checks and digital payments over cash for several reasons. Checks and digital payments may also be easier to track in case of fraud.

“I would think they want a paper trail for all transactions,” one wrote.

“Was it Wells Fargo? They don’t like cash transactions. Too much fraud, they need a paper trail now,” another suggested.

“Banks and government want cash out of the system because cash is anonymous,” a third claimed.

Many banks still accept cash for payments. According to Chase Bank, customers can use their ATMs or come into the branch to pay a bill in cash.

Did banks refuse cash from other viewers?

Several commenters say their cash has been refused at brick-and-mortar banks recently.

“Yep. They won’t let me put cash into my college son’s account but will hold the check for three days. Umm, he needs it now,” one wrote.

“I went to exchange .50 cents in pennies. Teller said I’d have to use the coin machine since she has nowhere to put the pennies,” another said.

“I went in to deposit $100 to my mom’s account, which I am on the same account. They would not take it. I had to go across the street to the gas station to buy a money order to make the deposit. Ridiculous!” a third lamented.

Others said that while their bank accepts cash, they’ve noticed additional security measures implemented.

“I deposited cash today at the bank with a teller and a checking deposit slip. They had to text me a link to enter my debit card PIN. Huh??” a viewer said.

“My husband wet into bank to cash a paycheck. Asked 4 ID, he showed. Right next to him, a man cashed 2 checks with 2 different names but was never asked 4 ID,” another claimed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Joyfully Sober for further comment.

