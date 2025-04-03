‘Chef here! That’s Meat Glue’: Woman buys filet mignon steaks from Sam’s Club. Then she puts them on the grill

This woman intended to treat herself and her partner to a nice cut of home-cooked steak from Sam’s Club but was disgusted when she cut into it.

Featured Video

No matter how you slice it (pun intended), steak tends to be among the most expensive protein options. It’ll easily run you $25+ at a restaurant, depending on the quality.

For the same amount or less than what you’d spend at a restaurant, you can cook up a nice cut for two at home. (Just make sure you know how to cook it properly.)

That’s what this woman tried to do, but she instantly regretted it—here’s why.

Advertisement

Sam’s Club filet mignon fail

In a viral video with more than 318,000 views, content creator Cassy Kug (@cassykug) warned others never to buy steak from Sam’s Club or Walmart.

Kug explains that she and her partner treated themselves to filet mignon from Sam’s Club and were disappointed by what they got.

“They’re literally just mush,” Kug says in the clip, showing what was on her plate.

Advertisement

While the hunk of steak looks fine from the outside, when Kug breaks off a piece, it looks more like ground beef than steak.

When she tried to pull the steak apart with her hands, it completely mushed into her fingers.

“It’s like paste,” Kug describes.

“This is the first time I’ve bought meat from your corporation and the last,” Kug said in the caption.

Advertisement

What is filet mignon, and how much does it cost?

Filet mignon is a premium cut of beef known for being tender yet lean. It is often described as having a “melt-in-your-mouth” quality.

Depending on where you get it, filet mignon can cost you a pretty penny. Here are some averages according to TruBeef Organic:

$20 to $25 per lb – Direct from the farmer

$30 to $40 per lb – From the grocery store

$28 to $45 per lb – From a local butcher

$65 to $120 per lb – At a restaurant or steakhouse

Advertisement

Is meat glue really a thing?

Sorry, but yes.

Meat glue, also known as transglutaminase, is a naturally occurring enzyme used to essentially glue smaller pieces of meat together into a singular, more attractive cut or to make specialty items, like foods wrapped in bacon, according to Stockman Steaks.

Experts say that gluing meat together increases the chances of bacteria entering the food, makes it harder to cook thoroughly, and can be harder to digest.

Advertisement

It is not exclusively used on red meat. It is also used on chicken and pork.

While the Food and Drug Administration classifies it as “safe,” the European Union banned it in 2010, and there’s no way to tell if it’s being used since there are no labeling requirements for its use.

‘I don’t buy any meat from Walmart.’

“Meat glue former chef,” a top comment read.

Advertisement

“Go to Mexican grocery stores no fillers and imperfect fruit,” a person said.

“I don’t buy any meat from Walmart. I don’t think anywhere is safe to buy meat anymore besides the butcher,” another suggested.

“Absolutely disgusting!! I can’t eat meat anymore!! The garbage that they are selling us is criminal!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” a commenter wrote.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Kug for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Sam’s Club/Walmart via email.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.