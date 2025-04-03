‘You’re not supposed to put Q-tips in your ear’: Man uses whole box of Q-tips. But he uses them the wrong way

While Q-tip buyers aren’t supposed to use them to clean their ears, one man says he used a whole box to clean his. And he did so unapologetically.

In a video with over 2.3 million views, TikToker Hank (@hankyspankyyyy) holds up an empty box of Q-tips.

“I know you’re not supposed to put Q-tips in your ear. But I just cranked through this entire packet,” he says, making intense eye contact with the camera. “I want the Q-tip brand to know that every single one of them went deep into my ear cavity.”

Why shouldn’t you use Q-tips in your ears?

According to Michigan Medicine, putting a Q-tip into the ear canal can be dangerous. The ear cleans itself by producing ear wax that slowly pushes towards the surface of the ear, which is then washed away naturally.

Overcleaning with Q-tips can push the earwax backward, leading to impaction and causing hearing loss or irritation.

If you place the Q-tip too deep, you could cut the ear canal or damage the eardrum, leading to serious injury and permanent hearing loss. In the comments, a few viewers shared their experience with Q-tips impacting their ear health.

“I went to an ear doctor bc I was starting to lose hearing and I was getting scared.. it was all bc I shove them in my ear daily and the amount of wax I had was crazyyyy,” one shared.

“When I was 19, I ruptured my ear drum with a Q-Tip. It hurt so very bad,” another wrote.

Instead, many doctors recommend getting your ears cleaned by a doctor who specializes in ear health if you believe you have a build-up of wax.

Will viewers stop using Q-tips to clean their ears?

Despite the potential risk of using Q-tips in their ears, viewers say they’ll continue to indulge in their “guilty pleasure.”

“Q-tips are the Afrin of the ear. I can’t skip a day,” one wrote.

“If not meant for ears why ear canal shaped,” another said.

“I’ve been putting them in my ear cavity for 32 years and I’m fine,” a third added.

Even some experts said they use Q-tips in their ears.

“As an audiologist who tell all of her patients to not use qtips…..I use two a day sorry,” an alleged doctor admitted.

“I spent every day at my job at an ear nose and throat doctor telling patients not to do this and then would return home and swab my ears clean bc i didn’t earn enough to get them done by my boss,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Hank and Elida Beauty, the parent company of Q-tips, for further comment.



