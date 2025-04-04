‘I only had it for 2 days’: Sante Fe driver’s car gets stolen. Then he catches LKQ auto parts store selling it the same day

A man who had his recently purchased car stolen claims an auto parts store bought and sold his vehicle. Gordo (@gordogordo3224) uploaded a clip airing his grievances, which accrued over 137,000 views on TikTok.

He adds that after visiting the business, LKQ Pick Your Part store, management called the police. Gordo went on to state the company accused him of trespassing. Now, he’s asking other users on the social media application what he should do, as he’s already reported his car stolen.

“Two days ago, I bought a car, saved up all my money,” he began. “And I only had it for two days, barely, was trying to get it insured, and it literally got stolen the second day that I had it. That same day that it got stolen, it got sold right here.”

Next, the person behind the camera pans up to reveal the sign for the store where his stolen vehicle was sold. The retailer’s display features an octopus mascot beside the establishment’s name: LKQ. Additionally, the signage indicates customers can “pick your part.”

Gordo continues, “I came here to get information, and I was threatened with a trespass warning. They called the cops. So right now, I’m just trying to get more information about what I could do.”

Following this, someone off-camera states, “Why’d they sell your car, and it was not even under their name? They sold your car. You reported it stolen; it was stolen, and Pick Your Parts still bought it. Still bought it, and now they tell us to get out.”

Gordo repeats that the store called his presence in the store “trespassing.”

Chop shops

Businesses that profit off of stolen vehicles are a known phenomenon. Known as “chop shops,” auto workers at these establishments will often take stolen vehicles and disassemble them.

Costly components from these vehicles will be parceled out and sold on third-party private websites. Sometimes, these same crime rings will sell the parts to other businesses via cash transactions.

For instance, in 2016, a local Levittown, Pennsylvania, news outlet reported on an alleged chop shop raided by police. The business, which operated in Pennsylvania, allegedly specialized in parceling out and reselling stolen vehicles and parts from New Jersey. Presumably, the store owner may have believed New Jersey theft reports would go unnoticed across the state line.

Upon hearing reports from a Trenton, New Jersey detective, Levittown Police investigated the alleged chop shop. Indeed, upon tracing a LoJack signal emitting from the store’s location, authorities found the missing car. Furthermore, upon arriving at the store, the 2005 Toyota Corolla was missing several key components.

Additionally, more information provided by the outlet indicates that stolen vehicles were found on the shop’s lot the previous summer.

Legal action?

Moreover, there have unfortunately been other drivers in Gordo’s shoes, such as this Reddit user who also learned about their stolen vehicle at a salvage yard. Immediately upon learning their car was jacked, they filed a police report.

Indeed, as with any stolen item, documenting its disappearance by involving authorities should be one’s priority. That’s because this ensures a record of its disappearance has been recorded. Furthermore, it could potentially assist in ensuring the item doesn’t change hands multiple times. This may help narrow down the original thief.

The aforementioned Reddit user stated that they hadn’t heard any information about their stolen car for a week. However, upon searching their VIN number online, sure enough, they spotted it listed at a salvage yard.

Commenters who replied to their post recommended that in addition to calling the police, they should notify their insurance provider.

However, in Gordo’s case, this suggestion may be irrelevant. This is due to the fact that he mentions in his video he was in the process of insuring his newly purchased ride.

‘Inside job’

Numerous individuals who replied to Gordo’s video stated that LKQ’s response was indicative of guilt. Several commented they felt the store conducted an “inside job.”

One wrote, “congratulations you just found out who stole your car!”

Another person wrote that they previously were an employee of the store. According to them, all car sales needed to be cleared first. “I worked for LKQ a while back. The people that buy the cars have to report to the DMV to see if it clears for that same reason.” Moreover, the TikToker added that because of this policy, they were convinced the store was behind the theft. “They were for sure in on it.”

However, another commenter believed the person who sold Gordo his vehicle was the one who sold the ride. Due to the timeliness of the theft and subsequent sale, their name would still be associated with the vehicle. “It was the person that sold you the car it’s still in their name. That’s how they sold it to pickapart and they must of had extra key,” the TikToker penned.

One commenter said that they, too, had car-selling trouble with LKQ. “They got my car after I showed proof it was my car it was reported stolen. Took them to court and was awarded money. Still haven’t received my money,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to LKQ via email and Gordo via TikTok comment for further information.

