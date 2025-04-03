‘They do this a lot ’: Walmart shopper reaches for $5.57 Great Value eggs. Then she spots Eggland’s Best eggs

In recent years, headline after headline has told shoppers they are likely to be paying more for eggs at the grocery store, as bird flu works its way through flocks of major egg suppliers across the country.

Featured Video

One Walmart shopper has taken to social media to call out the retailer for how it priced the store-brand Great Value eggs at her local Walmart location. Her video has drawn about 7,000 views on TikTok.

In the caption, user Crissy Bebber (@crissyleann1984) describes the retailer as a “crook” for pricing its “value brand” above competitors.

“Can somebody tell me why the Great Value eggs are $5.57 but the England’s Best eggs are $5.33, the cage-free brown eggs are $5.54—$5.47,” she says in the video. “Walmart is thinking very highly of themselves.”

Advertisement

A text overlay on the video further highlights Bebber’s umbrage at the difference in prices across egg brands.

“Shame on you Walmart!” the text overlay reads. “They have to know that by now we are just conditioned to grabbing Great Value brand bc everyone is broke while they’re actually charging more. Daisy Sour Cream was also cheaper than the Great Value Sour Cream so make sure to check their prices!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Bebber via TikTok direct message and to Walmart via contact form regarding the video.

Why is the store brand more expensive than the special egg brands?

While it is not clear why this specific Walmart location has higher prices set for its generic store branded carton of eggs, increased demand and avian flu have largely been the culprit of higher egg prices for most of the last two years.

Advertisement

How does avian flu impact egg prices?

When it comes to avian flu, it is never just one bird.

Finding avian flu in a flock of birds normally leads to a cull of the full flock, as required by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, to limit the spread to other flocks. The flu is also highly contagious and can wipe out a flock of egg-laying hens on its own.

‘I’m not buying store brand eggs anymore.’

Some viewers suggested there are contracts at purchasing time on the retailer’s end that would not allow them to sell eggs below a certain price.

Advertisement

“Some egg companies have contracts and can’t go over a certain price,” one commenter wrote.

“You do understand that Walmart may have committed to buying the eggs in the great value containers for more than the others right?” another commenter wrote. “Egglands best was cheaper where i live in December than grt value too.”

Others wrote that they have found the price difference between the Walmart Great Value brand and name brands stocked on the shelf to be minimal at best.

Advertisement

“The branded eggs didn’t have to raise the price they stayed the same,” one commenter wrote. “I been buying England’s as well.”

“I’ve noticed that the store brand eggs are the same price as the expensive ones,” another commenter wrote. “I’m not buying store brand eggs anymore lol.”



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.