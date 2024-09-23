‘This could have saved my knuckles a long time ago’: Woman finds out the right way to grate cheese

TikTok University strikes again. A Utah-based woman, in a very viral video, shared that she was today years old when she learned the right way to use a box cheese grater. And the method she shared could save not only your knuckles but also your precious time.

In her video, TikTok user Brenna Breedlove (@go4gobbler) stands in front of her kitchen counter, showing a box cheese grater and a block of cheese. “The [expletive] I learn from TikTok,” the text overlay on her video reads.

She then demonstrates what she learned.

She turns the cheese grater on its side and puts the block of cheese on top before shredding away.

Her video was viewed over 18.5 million times.

Many people stand the cheese grater upright and use one of the sides to slide the cheese up and down until shreds pile up inside it.

In May, a woman named Alice was similarly “blown away” when she found out about this trick at 43 years old. “I guess I’ve been doing this wrong the whole time. I’m 43 years old, and I’m just learning to lay the cheese grater on the side,” Alice says in her video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Breedlove via TikTok comment and direct message.

Viewers in the comments section learned about this hack through Breedlove.

“You mean to tell me for 40 years,” one viewer wrote.

“This could have saved my knuckles a long time ago,” a second quipped.

“I’m blaming my mother, because she taught me with the other way. I knew she was wrong,” a third remarked.

Is this an efficient way to grate cheese?

According to USA Today, grating cheese like this, horizontally, is actually the easiest way, as it better stabilizes the grater. It’s also the safer method, as you are less likely to cut yourself. This way also makes it easier to transport the cheese to a dish.

When did this method gain traction?

This method gained attention in 2018 after a tattoo artist named Bea Symons reshared a video online of someone grating cheese this way. Three years later, this hack reemerged on TikTok, thanks to user @sidneyraz.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.