‘Really worth it for the 90-minute commute’: Worker exposes the ‘benefits’ of returning to the office

While employers may be trying desperately to get workers back into the office, employees are simply not having it.

Some formerly-remote employees have told stories of being called back into the office, only to have to inform their employer that they moved away. Others have reported issues upon their return to the office, such as their workplace not actually having a place for them to work, or—in multiple cases—going back into the office to discover that the building is completely empty.

Now, a comedian’s clip on TikTok has gone viral after making a video parodying all these issues.

In a clip with over 841,000 views as of Saturday, TikTok user Becca Herries (@beccaherries) shows the many “benefits” of returning to the office, such as “getting [your] pick of the seats” in an empty office or having access to a printer “if I ever need to go to the DMV.”

In the comments section, users sarcastically shared their own stories of office life perks.

“I love going into the office to get on teams meetings,” a user said. “It just works!

“The restroom! You get to sit on a toilet that all your coworkers sit on too, and pray none of them come in to use the stall next to you at same time!” exclaimed another.

“The lunch room is how I find out everyone makes more than me!” a third stated.

“Don’t forget about all the magical conversations you can have in the hallway with your colleagues,” joked an additional TikToker.

A few users simply shared their woes about being forced to return to the workplace.

“Left my last job bc I refused to return to the office,” a user recalled. “Went in on my last day – not a single person in the office!!”

“I literally just told my boss I’m not coming in today because it might storm later,” a second claimed. “I can’t do this.”

“Corporate leased an office for me because they did away with wfh,” remembered another TikToker. “I was the only 1 in the state. I quit.”

That said, some users alleged their efforts against going back into the office were victorious.

“We all refused,” claimed a TikToker. “Now they’re selling the building.”

