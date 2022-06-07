‘I did the same thing’: Man says boss asked him to come into office after years of working from home—but he says he moved

When many companies sent their employees to work from home in 2020, during the height of the pandemic, some took the opportunity to move or otherwise change their lifestyle with a newfound sense of flexibility.

A popular TikToker, Stephen (@righteous_laughs), claims he was asked to come back into the office after working remotely for “a few years” and that he has moved far enough to need a flight to traverse the distance. As Stephen is a comedy TikToker, it’s unclear whether the video is a joke or not.

“My boss told me I could start working from home a few years ago,” Stephen, who has over 60,000 followers, says in the video. “He just called me and asked if I can go to the office. I fuckin’ moved.”

In a follow-up video, he says all was forgiven if he hopped on a flight. So he jokes about taking a flight to Paris, as his boss hadn’t specified a destination.

“Just got off a zoom meeting with the boss,” he says “All went well considering. Told me all I had to do was get on a flight, and all would be forgiven. Thanks for the trip to Paris, Bob.”

While the video may be a joke, some commenters who took the video at face value remarked upon the value of remote work or said they resonated with it.

“A majority of office jobs if not all of them can be done at home,” one commenter wrote. “Those office buildings can be converted into much needed housing.”

“I did the same thing,” another commenter wrote. “They were not very happy.”

“I was told it’s so we can get back to normal,” a third wrote. “Dawg…I’ve worked for this company longer out of the office than in the office.”

“Boss in California: Hey pal, we need you back in the office. Me in Texas: uhhhh,” a fourth said.

Stephen’s two videos have been viewed a collective 800,000 times.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @righteous_laughs via a TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories