‘Omg I just ate thereeeee’: Restaurant worker exposes what the kitchen looks like

The truth isn’t pretty, at least not when it comes to Big City Wings in Kingwood, Texas. A worker from the restaurant has gone viral on TikTok with a disturbing behind-the-scenes look at the state of the kitchen, and customers in the comments are not happy.

Chelsea Wheeler (@chelseawheeler88), who also goes by the handle Favorite PlusSized on TikTok, posted her video one day ago. In it, Wheeler reveals several disturbing details filmed over the course of a few days at the Big City Wings location she worked at.

The text overlay of the video reads, “This is how the kitchen looks inside restaurants in Houston/Kingswood, Texas.” Wheeler proceeds to highlight numerous unsanitary conditions within the kitchen including a dishwashing station covered in food, a floor drain surrounded by cracked tile and detritus, and a sink overflowing with used deep frying baskets.

Other possible health infractions involve dirty sinks, citrus garnishes disposed of in the drain of the handwashing station, and, perhaps worst of all, dead insects strewn on the floor and in one of the restaurant’s sheet pans.

“I want y’all to see the establishments that y’all love to eat out of, that you come and spend $30 to $40 a person,” Wheeler says while filming herself. “Our vice president,” she asks a co-worker, “do he know it’s dirty like this? He doesn’t care.”

Commenters who viewed the video were horrified and many confirmed that they had experienced other restaurant kitchens that were just as filthy. The Daily Dot has also previously reported on other restaurant workers calling out their workplaces for being unsanitary, including one at iHop who claimed a rat fell into the restaurant’s fryer.

“That’s what most restaurants look the only time they pass inspections it’s bc they know when they are arriving and they deep clean for that day!!!” wrote one commenter.

“I hope y’all realize this is what EVERY if not MOST restaurants kitchens look like !!!” said another.

“I’ve work in about 7 different restaurants and they allll look like this in the back,I mean ‘5 star’ restaurants too,” confirmed a third.

Many of the commenters demanded to know where the restaurant being filmed was.

“And where is this at???” asked one, while another wrote, “Okay but where is this? And what’s the address because.”

Wheeler revealed the name of the establishment in a response: “Big city wings.”

“Omg I just ate thereeeee,” lamented one commenter.

Big City Wings is a chain restaurant with 13 locations in and around Houston. The Daily Dot has reached out to the restaurant for further information about the state of their kitchen via email.

In the caption of the video, Wheeler reveals that she is no longer an employee of the establishment. “I had to quit because this is outrageous,” she writes.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Wheeler via TikTok comment.