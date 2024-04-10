‘Why would you do that??’: Server says she charged customers for lemonade after they ordered lemons, water, and sugar

Sometimes, service workers’ actions—from charging for an extra sauce to being stingy with toppings—make you wonder whether the little bit of lost profit comes out of their own paychecks.

It seems that some workers go out of their way to be sticklers with the rules when, at the end of the day, they’re just protecting the wallet of a larger corporation that doesn’t pay them nearly enough.

That’s how people felt about this server who went above and beyond in the worst way.

In the viral video, which has nearly half a million views, @mattmakesmewet recounts a recent experience that has people up and arms.

“When my table asked for water, lemons, and sugar & I charged them for a lemonade (they got mad and got it taken off their bill),” @mattmakesmewet wrote in the clip’s text overlay.

Commenters had mixed reactions. Some thought she was taking her job a bit too seriously and risking getting a decent tip.

“I hear you but like… lemon is normally offered and sugar is also normally free I don’t understand,” a top comment read.

“Did you like to have to pay for the lemon and sugar they used?” a person asked.

“Lots of times servers will take the drinks off regardless and then I give them a larger tip. Just a tip for you,” another chimed in.

Others said they’d do the same if they saw a customer trying to get “crafty.”

“This is something I’d do, customers think they’re so crafty,” a commenter wrote.

“Naw with how many times we have to go back and forth for them to have enough should equate to being able to charge them for lemonade,” another chimed in.

And others pointed out that most places don’t serve diet lemonade so they end up asking for this combo so they can make their own (presumably with limited sugar or a sugar substitute like Splenda).

Well, turns out @mattmakesmewet was lying the whole time.

“I’m not gonna lie, that sh*t never happened. That sh*t never happened, that never happened, I’m just a chronic liar and I love to lie,” @mattmakesmewet said in a follow-up video.

Now, we’re not even sure if @mattmakesmewet is even a server at all. But servers do have real problems that they take to the internet to vent about.

One server complained that his restaurant got a $650 takeout order with 50 items. Not only did the person not tip, but they left a bad review. Another called out a customer who left a business card instead of a tip. A third quit mid-shift after being tasked with waiting on 24 tables.

The Daily Dot reached out to @mattmakesmewet via TikTok comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.