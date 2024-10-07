‘Green Ford Bronco is here’: Server calls out curbside customers who slow down your order, make the food cold by not respecting the system

This customer Karen’d out a pizza shop owner over her own curbside mistake and lack of common sense. Here’s how the manager dealt with it.

Down with curbside pickup

While curbside pickup has been around for a while, the pandemic really accelerated its adoption across businesses from restaurants to grocery stores.

During the height of the pandemic it was a way to minimize social contact with customers and workers, but now its a convenience that many have come to expect.

But it seems not everyone is a fan.

In a trending video nearing 100,000 views, Sarah Siggs (@srsigg), who owns a pizza shop, says she “f*cking” hates curbside service.

At her shop, the online system has the person put the color, make, and model of their car so the ticket will read something like, “Sarah placed an order. She’s driving a green Ford Bronco.”

Then, when the person checks in on the app to let the restaurant know they’ve arrived, a notification pops up inside saying that order number 123, green Ford Bronco is here. That prompts a worker to look in the parking lot for the vehicle and take their food out to them. Simple.

Karen doesn’t follow directions

Just a few days ago, Siggs’ restaurant was slammed, and she noticed they had a curbside order for a silver Mazda. While she kept a look out for the car, several minutes went by since the food was ready, and no Mazda had pulled up for pickup.

“All of a sudden, this lady comes in, and she’s fired up. She’s mad as h*ll,” Siggs says in the clip.

Of course, the customer asked to speak to a manager, which happened to be Siggs.

The woman said she’d been waiting outside for more than 15 minutes for her pizza.

“What is the point of f*cking curbside if you’re not gonna bring it to my car?” the woman said.

Siggs was already put off by the woman’s aggressive approach

“I hate when people come at me angry like that. Be reasonable. Tell me what the problem is, and I can probably fix it for you. You want to come in here cussing and being loud, I already don’t want to help you,” Siggs says.

Siggs then explains that the person for the order never checked in to notify the restaurant that they were there, plus there was no silver Mazda visible in the parking lot.

The woman said she didn’t know she was supposed to check in, which Siggs said is understandable, but here’s the unreasonable part. Not only was the woman parked around the corner instead of in front of the restaurant, but she was also not in the silver Mazda she said she’d be in.

She was in a blue Chevy.

“Why are you not in a silver Mazda?” Siggs asked.

“Oh, that’s my husband’s car. I’m driving my car today,” the woman responded.

Instead of admitting her mistake, the woman kept complaining. At that point, Siggs asked if she wanted her food because she was happy to throw it away and never see her again.

“My boss always says common sense is a flower that doesn’t grow in everyone’s garden,” a top comment read.

“One time we had a woman cuss us out bc she had been waiting for “almost an hour”. She had put in her order 20 minutes prior,” a person said.

“User error is exhausting,” another pointed out.

