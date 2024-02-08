‘I report them so often’: Job-hunter doesn’t get the role. So she reports employer on Indeed for ‘lying’

A job-hunter shared how she reports employers on Indeed for misleading job posts when they don’t hire her.

SimpliShirley (@simplishirley) resigned from her previous workplace in early January and has been job hunting ever since, documenting her journey on TikTok.

She recently posted a video in which she shared a little tactic she likes to use when companies don’t hire her.

The text overlay reads, “They are not hiring you? Report them for lying.”

In the short video, Shirley shows viewers exactly what to do. She first clicks the ellipses menu on the top right of the listing on Indeed. This leads to a pop-up window that allows the user to “Report Job.”

The window also has various options that the user can choose as a reason for why they are reporting the listing. In Shirley’s case, she chooses, “This job or the information included is inaccurate.”

The TikToker also provides further detail on why the listing is incorrect, writing, “The job says remote but is HYBRRIIIIDD.”

“It’s tough out there,” the TikToker adds in the caption. In a follow-up video, she also shared how to report similar listings on LinkedIn.

Shirley’s initial video received over 442,000 views, and a number of viewers expressed their agreement with her tactic.

“Linked In [sic] needs this on mobile for all the ‘remote’ jobs that require 3 days minimum in office and ‘entry level’ that require a masters and 5+ years of experience,” wrote one tired viewer.

Shirley created another video addressing LinkedIn and Indeed directly, in which she says, “I feel like jobs are being a lot more sneaky now, and they’re saying it’s remote, but then they’re requiring people to travel.”

“DO THIS,” one commenter encouraged the TikToker and others, adding, “Enough reports and their access to post jobs will be removed. They do this just to boost their metrics.”

“I’ve been reporting jobs that I applied to online and when I followed up in person they are ‘fully staffed and just leave the ad up,'” warned another.

“Applied for a job. Went through the interview process. Once they offered me the job, they wanted to give me less $ than what was listed bc they didn’t have the budget for the amount they listed,” one viewer wrote about their experience.

“We need to all band together and do this so job sites will notice and hopefully do something about it (though my confidence is low),” another viewer wrote. “Yes because they’re just playing with peoples emotions,” Shirley added.

The Daily Dot reached out to SimpliShirley for further information via TikTok comment.